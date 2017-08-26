All Blacks vs Wallabies live stream: How to watch the second Bledisloe Cup test online or on tv

The second game of the 2017 Bledisloe Cup gets underway with the Wallabies travelling to New Zealand to try and cause an upset against the mighty All Blacks at home. As usual, The Roar has got you covered with a live blog and score updates plus all the information to watch on tv or stream online.

The second game will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday, August 26 with kickoff at 5:35pm AEST.

The Wallabies suffered a humiliating loss in the first game played on home turf in Sydney. The All Blacks scored six tries in the first half alone, totalling 54 points for the game, a record high in Bledisloe Cup games.

Now, the Wallabies are hoping for a win, which would be ideal for the Rugby Championship but also keep their Bledisloe Cup campaign alive. The third game will be held outside of the Rugby Championship, with no impact to the competition that includes South Africa and Argentina.

How to watch the match on tv

There are two options to watch the match on tv in Australia. The first option, and the broadcaster of every Rugby Championship match, is Foxtel.

Just as they did for the Super Rugby season, Foxtel will give a comprehensive coverage of the game starting at 5pm (AEST) on Fox Sports 1.

Their coverage will go for roughly three hours, including a thorough wrap up and analysis after the game.

The game is also available to watch on free-to-air tv with channel Ten broadcasting live and in full. Their coverage will start from 5pm as well.

How to live stream the match online

With the game being broadcast on both Foxtel and Ten, it can also be live streamed in two different methods.

To live stream the Foxtel coverage, you can either do this through Foxtel Now, or if you have an existing Foxtel subscription with the sports package, through the Foxtel App.

However, likely the simplest way to live stream the match will be to do it via the Tenplay website, where you can stream Ten’s coverage free.