Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

    The Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Demons face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a game full of consequences for both teams. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:45pm (AEST).

    Realistically, the result of Friday night will not impact the Demons. The Bulldogs will be relying on the other teams on forty-four points slipping up in the last round of home and away fixtures and shouldn’t prove a realistic threat to the Demons due to their poor percentage.

    The real dangers for Melbourne are the West Coast and Essendon who both have the potential to tip the historic club out of the finals, in what would be a heart breaking end to a positive season under Simon Goodwin.

    The ‘Dees have their fate in their hands however, and a win kills off a host of other scenarios and assures them of September action.

    If they are able to emulate their last fortnight of football where they fought off a gallant Brisbane and out-classed St Kilda, they will certainly ask questions of Collingwood.

    Interestingly, Jack Watts comes back into the squad after appearing unlikely to earn a call-up on the back of two wins. Christian Salem also returns.

    For the Magpies, the cloud around the coach’s future still lingers and the last eight weeks have perhaps strengthened the case for his re-appointment. The club would not be pleased with a weak performance that sees them limp into the off-season with a whimper.

    The chance to be a spoiling influence on the Demons season would be an attractive carrot to dangle in front of a playing group who have shown great fight in recent weeks.

    Tyson Goldsack and Brodie Grundy come back for the Pies in what are two big additions.

    Prediction
    Melbourne has so much to play for that it is hard to see them falling at this hurdle, however, Collingwood will like their role in this contest and might just find one more effort for their besieged coach.

    Collingwood by 5 points.

    Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' BEHIND - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)
    4' GOAL - Tom Phillips (Collingwood)
    7' GOAL - Josh Daicos (Collingwood)
    8' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    10' GOAL - Brodie Grundy (Collingwood)
    12' BEHIND - Tom Phillips (Collingwood)
    13' BEHIND - Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)
    14' BEHIND - Josh Daicos (Collingwood)
    15' GOAL - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
    18' GOAL - Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)
    19' BEHIND - Brodie Grundy (Collingwood)
    21' BEHIND - Rushed (Collingwood)
    22' BEHIND - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
    23' GOAL - Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)
    26' GOAL - Tim Broomhead (Collingwood)
    Quarter 2
    1' GOAL - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)

