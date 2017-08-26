Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters can move one step closer to a home qualifying final when they host the Cronulla Sharks, who must win to retain their spot in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
With the table so congested at the top, and following the Broncos’ loss to the Eels on Thursday evening, the Sharks have been bounced out of the top four.
Luckily for Shane Flanagan’s men, they still hold a heavy for-and-against advantage over Parra, but a loss here will leave them in fifth and possibly sixth at the end of the round.
Both they and the Roosters would be tied on 34 if the Sharks were to win tonight – along with the Broncos and Eels. So if the Roosters pick up the win, they’d jump two points clear and all but lock up a home final, given they face the lowly Titans next week.
The funny thing about this contest is that, despite their ladder positions, neither team have been all that impressive this year, and both received wake-up calls in the last few weeks that they can’t simply hope to rock up and win.
After being thrashed by the Broncos in Brisbane, the Sharks fired back in convincing fashion last week against a struggling Cowboys outfit. It was a big win for the men from the Shire, who finally put aside their errors and discipline issues to dominate a game of football.
It’s been a long time since they have done so, and it was James Maloney who controlled the ship. His kicking game was sensational, and it allowed Cronulla’s big pack, led by veterans Luke Lewis, Paul Gallen and Wade Graham, to roll right over the Cowboys.
The Roosters, having lost a thriller to the Storm only a few weeks ago, put on a good first 40 against the Wests Tigers last week, running away to an 18-0 lead. Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend continued to make their presence felt, while Mitchell Pearce controlled things nicely off the boot.
It was a game of two halves though, and did little to put Roosters’ fans minds at ease as they collapsed in a heap, only just staying clear to win 22-18.
The Sharks have won all of their last five against the Roosters and neither team have made any changes.
Prediction
This is probably going to be low-scoring, but the Sharks forwards looked to be back to their best last week. I still hold doubts over the Roosters and away from home, the task might be too steep.
Sharks by 6.
8:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:27pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are on their way back. Roosters to kick-off.
Sharks 8
Roosters 12
8:23pm
Renegade said | 8:23pm | ! Report
At the game, real semi final feel to this – been a good game… worst thing Sharks did was take the 2 after 10 minutes of domination… took 20 minutes to gain the momentum back.
Anyone know what’s going on with Wade Graham?
8:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Hey mate,
Yeah Graham has a cork in the leg apparently – a bad one at that. Not sure he will be back tonight.
8:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Ah, confirmation just came through from the Sharks twitter account – cork to the leg and he will not be back tonight.
8:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:18pm | ! Report
8:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:18pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
After a dominant first 25 minutes, the Sydney Roosters take a four-point lead into the halftime break at Southern Cross Group Stadium over the Cronulla Sharks.
The Sharks fought back well in the closing stanza of the first half, and take momentum into the halftime break after scoring the final try before the break.
The visitors have been able to dominate territory for the most part though, their kicking game being the stronger of the two and the pack appearing more physical.
Scoring started with a pair of penalty goals – one for either side – before Isaac Liu got the first try of the game next to the uprights through some soft defence. It was a worrying sign for the Sharks, given their troubles in defence over the last month, but they got things right through the middle third of the park for the remainder of the first half.
Blake Ferguson extended the Roosters lead with 13 minutes to go in the first half. A shift to the right of the park saw him ignore Mitchell Aubusson on the outside, instead, getting past some sliding defence to score.
Cronulla hit back with James Maloney sending through a grubber for Valentine Holmes to score under the posts. It came on the back of a Mitchell Pearce kick which went out on the full, with it appearing to reverse the momentum of the game.
At the halftime break, it’s anyone’s game with the Roosters up by four.
Score
Cronulla Sharks 8
Sydney Roosters 12
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Sharks with a sweeping play to the right off the kick-off and it’s Capewell who is caught with it over halfway. Lewis back towards the middle, then it’s Townsend out the back for Maloney who looks to find Leutele out the back, but Bukuya got in the road of it running a decoy and that’ll go down as a knock on.
That’ll be halftime. No time to pack down the scrum, and the Roosters have the lead at the break. The Sharks were thoroughly outplayed early, but they have fought their way back into the contest and we are all set for a huge second half.
Cronulla Sharks 8
Sydney Roosters 12
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
40′ – The Roosters with some strong runs to get out of their own end, Taukeiaho in particular making some good metres. Guerra towards halfway, then it’s a short side raid from Pearce to Ferguson and he knocks it on.
The Sharks will get in to pack the scrum and stop the clock with about 50 seconds to go.
Sharks 8
Roosters 12