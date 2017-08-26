Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters can move one step closer to a home qualifying final when they host the Cronulla Sharks, who must win to retain their spot in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

With the table so congested at the top, and following the Broncos’ loss to the Eels on Thursday evening, the Sharks have been bounced out of the top four.

Luckily for Shane Flanagan’s men, they still hold a heavy for-and-against advantage over Parra, but a loss here will leave them in fifth and possibly sixth at the end of the round.

Both they and the Roosters would be tied on 34 if the Sharks were to win tonight – along with the Broncos and Eels. So if the Roosters pick up the win, they’d jump two points clear and all but lock up a home final, given they face the lowly Titans next week.

The funny thing about this contest is that, despite their ladder positions, neither team have been all that impressive this year, and both received wake-up calls in the last few weeks that they can’t simply hope to rock up and win.

After being thrashed by the Broncos in Brisbane, the Sharks fired back in convincing fashion last week against a struggling Cowboys outfit. It was a big win for the men from the Shire, who finally put aside their errors and discipline issues to dominate a game of football.

It’s been a long time since they have done so, and it was James Maloney who controlled the ship. His kicking game was sensational, and it allowed Cronulla’s big pack, led by veterans Luke Lewis, Paul Gallen and Wade Graham, to roll right over the Cowboys.

The Roosters, having lost a thriller to the Storm only a few weeks ago, put on a good first 40 against the Wests Tigers last week, running away to an 18-0 lead. Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend continued to make their presence felt, while Mitchell Pearce controlled things nicely off the boot.

It was a game of two halves though, and did little to put Roosters’ fans minds at ease as they collapsed in a heap, only just staying clear to win 22-18.

The Sharks have won all of their last five against the Roosters and neither team have made any changes.

Prediction

This is probably going to be low-scoring, but the Sharks forwards looked to be back to their best last week. I still hold doubts over the Roosters and away from home, the task might be too steep.

Sharks by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.