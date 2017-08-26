Daley sacking just the first step in Blues review

The NSW Rugby League board conducted extensive interviews with people in and outside of Blues camp before opting against offering Laurie Daley a new contract.

Daley’s fate was sealed on Friday when NSWRL chairman Dr George Peponis called to inform him that his five-year tenure at the head of the Blues was over.

The 47-year-old’s sacking was the first major decision of a review into the Blues 11th series loss in 12 years. The probe began a month ago and continued in a five-hour meeting on Friday.

“It was continued today at length,” Peponis said.

“We spent most of the morning discussing it, speaking to a lot of the people involved both in and out of camp.”

Peponis also admitted the team’s culture could have been better as he handed down the decision.

Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan found themselves in the media spotlight for a lengthy visit to a Lennox Head pub while in camp for game three, while questions have also been asked about the pair’s first night in camp at The Star for game two.

Barnstorming forward Andrew Fifita also publicly questioned whether the choice of venue for the second game had an affect on the team’s performance, and it will now also form part of the ongoing review.

However, any decisions on where next year’s camps will be won’t be decided until after a new coach is appointed.

“There are going to have to be some changes but they will have to be made in consultation with a new coach, whoever that may be,” Peponis said.

“Taking into account that next year there is a game in Melbourne and the year after that there is a game in Perth.”

Calls on whether Matt Parish, John Cartwright and other key support staff will hold their roles are also yet to be determined.

“A lot of those other decisions won’t come into effect for the next few months anyway,” Peponis said.

“Post State of Origin, it really doesn’t rev up until the new year.

“Our priority is to find and appoint a new coach, make sure he is the best person for the position. Have his input for what support staff he wants around him.

“He might have his own ideas, he might have his own personnel he wants to work with.”