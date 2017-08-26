Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Australian start time: Date, venue, key information

Maybe the most highly anticipated bout in Boxing history, between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, is finally here. They will face off on Sunday, August 27, with the main card getting underway at 11am (AEST) before the main event starts at approximately 2pm (AEST).

The bout, set to be held at the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features Mayweather, one of the best in history looking to make his professional record 50-0 taking on McGregor, who has won multiple UFC belts, but never set foot professionally in a boxing ring.

The trash talking has been something to watch on the press tour during the build-up to the fight, with both dropping insults left, right and centre.

McGregor has promised he will knock out Mayweather inside four rounds while also going after Mayweather’s fashion and money. Mayweather, meanwhile said the only thing God made perfect was his boxing record and has regularly said he is better than McGregor during the press tour.

Of course, there has been plenty of schoolyard name-calling as well.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Key fight information Start time: Preliminary card – 9am, Undercard – 11am, main event – 2pm (approx)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: Main Event

Online: Main Event

Betting: Mayweather $1.27, McGregor $4

The undercard

Preliminary Card – 9am

Shawn Porter vs Thomas Dulorme — welterweight

Juan Heraldez vs Jose Miguel Borrego — welterweight

Kevin Newman vs Antonio Hernandez — super middleweight

Savannah Marshall vs Amy Coleman — women’s super middleweight

Main Card – 11am

Gervonta Davis vs Francisco Fonseca — IBF super featherweight title

Nathan Cleverly vs Badou Jack — WBA (regular) light heavyweight title

Andrew Tabiti vs Steve Cunningham — USBA cruiserweight title

Broadcast information

While the preliminary card will be live on Fox Sports from 9am (AEST), the main card and main event between McGregor and Mayweather will only be viewable on Main Event.

Their broadcast will start at 11am (AEST) and runs until the conclusion of the fight.

From there, they will replay the bout every six hours, with the first of those at 6pm (AEST) that evening. The fight, through Main Event can be purchased for a one off payment of $59.95.

You can order the Main Event coverage to be viewed through Foxtel, through Optus, or through a live stream on the Main Event website.

Of course, the other option will be to find a local pub or club showing the fight on the big screen.