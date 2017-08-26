 

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor by the numbers

    Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to face off this Sunday (Australian time) in one of the most anticipated boxing matches in history. Here are the key numbers and figures behind the big bout.

    Mayweather-McGregor by the numbers

    Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor
    Date: Sunday, August 27
    Time: 2pm (AEST)
    40 Age 29
    1.73m (5ft 8 in) Height 1.75m (5ft 9 in)
    Orthodox Fighting style Southpaw
    49-0 Boxing Record 0-0
    0-0 UFC record 21-3
    $300m (AUD) Est. event earnings $110m (AUD)
    7.4m Twitter followers 5.5m
    Glove weight: 8 ounces
    Average ticket cost: $285
    Ringside seat cost: $100,000
    Pay-per-view cost: $59.95 (AUS), $89.95 (USA)
    Est. pay-per-view audience: 5.5 million

