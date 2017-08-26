Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor by the numbers

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to face off this Sunday (Australian time) in one of the most anticipated boxing matches in history. Here are the key numbers and figures behind the big bout.
Mayweather-McGregor by the numbers
|Floyd Mayweather
|Conor McGregor
|Date: Sunday, August 27
|Time: 2pm (AEST)
|40
|Age
|29
|1.73m (5ft 8 in)
|Height
|1.75m (5ft 9 in)
|Orthodox
|Fighting style
|Southpaw
|49-0
|Boxing Record
|0-0
|0-0
|UFC record
|21-3
|$300m (AUD)
|Est. event earnings
|$110m (AUD)
|7.4m
|Twitter followers
|5.5m
|Glove weight: 8 ounces
|Average ticket cost: $285
|Ringside seat cost: $100,000
|Pay-per-view cost: $59.95 (AUS), $89.95 (USA)
|Est. pay-per-view audience: 5.5 million