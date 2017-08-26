Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor live stream: How to watch the fight on TV or online

The time for trash talking is over. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to square off on Sunday, August 27 (AEST) in Las Vegas. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the event.

The fight is scheduled to start at around 2pm (AEST), however that will be dependent on the length of earlier fights. The preliminary card will start at 9am (AEST) and feature four fights, with the undercard starting at 11am (AEST) and being set to feature another three fights.

That means Mayweather and McGregor are unlikely to appear before 2pm (AEST), but it could well be pushed later should other fights go the distance.

The fight is the richest in boxing history and after months of talk and press calls, Mayweather goes in as favourite to move to an incredible 50-0 record against the UFC champion.

How to watch the fight on TV

The main fight, as well as the main undercard will be broadcast exclusively in Australia on Main Event.

The broadcast on Main Event begins at 11am (AEST) and the fights will be shown in their entirety with a post-fight show also shown.

It will set you back a once-off payment of $59.95, however that will also give you access to the replays, which will be shown every six hours – or four times a day – with the first of those scheduled to be at 6pm (AEST) on Sunday evening after the fight.

The preliminary card, which begins at 9am (AEST) and is expected to run for around two hours in length across the four fights will be broadcast on Fox Sports, meaning you will only need a valid Foxtel subscription to watch those bouts (and only those bouts).

How to live stream the fight

Main Event is also the only place where you can live stream the fight. The cost is the same as for a TV purchase, at $59.95.

If you’re looking to watch the preliminary undercard, since this is on Foxtel you can do so with Foxtel now or the Foxtel app, but you won’t be able to watch the Mayweather vs McGregor fight here.