Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The Geelong Cats and Greater Western Sydney Giants jostle for top-four positioning, in the match of the round for the last week of the AFL season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).

In a weird twist of fate, the ideal result for Geelong will see them playing this exact same fixture when the finals begin in two weeks.

Currently sitting third, a win for the Cats will see them leapfrog the Giants into second position – setting up a carbon-copy qualifying final.

While they could finish level on points with first-placed Adelaide if the Crows lose, a big gap in percentage makes a top finish unattainable.

Lose tonight, and Geelong will slip to fourth, unless Richmond falter against St Kilda on Sunday.

Simonds Stadium has again been a fortress for Chris Scott’s side this season, with bogey team Sydney the only opponent to best them on their home deck.

GWS are one of the few opponents the AFL will allow Geelong to actually host at their home ground too, so this is not an opportunity the Cats will want to miss.

The Giants, on the other hand, have the minor premiership in reach, albeit only if the Crows fall to West Coast in the last game of the season.

In any case, a win here guarantees them a home qualifying final, and the best possible chance of getting through to the grand final.

But they too could slip to fourth with a loss and a comfortable Tigers win, setting up a visit to the Adelaide Oval – where they were belted in Round 1.

Geelong are one of few sides who’ve been able to maintain their dominance over the Giants as the new kids have transformed from easybeats to globetrotters.

The last five matches between these sides have been decided by less than five goals, including a thrilling draw at Spotless Stadium just two months ago.

Prediction

This shaping up to be one of the hardest matches to call all season.

Geelong do look a lot stronger at home, but GWS’s form in the last month has been scary. I’m backing them to notch their first win at Kardinia Park.

Giants by 5 points.