Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The Geelong Cats and Greater Western Sydney Giants jostle for top-four positioning, in the match of the round for the last week of the AFL season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).
In a weird twist of fate, the ideal result for Geelong will see them playing this exact same fixture when the finals begin in two weeks.
Currently sitting third, a win for the Cats will see them leapfrog the Giants into second position – setting up a carbon-copy qualifying final.
While they could finish level on points with first-placed Adelaide if the Crows lose, a big gap in percentage makes a top finish unattainable.
Lose tonight, and Geelong will slip to fourth, unless Richmond falter against St Kilda on Sunday.
Simonds Stadium has again been a fortress for Chris Scott’s side this season, with bogey team Sydney the only opponent to best them on their home deck.
GWS are one of the few opponents the AFL will allow Geelong to actually host at their home ground too, so this is not an opportunity the Cats will want to miss.
The Giants, on the other hand, have the minor premiership in reach, albeit only if the Crows fall to West Coast in the last game of the season.
In any case, a win here guarantees them a home qualifying final, and the best possible chance of getting through to the grand final.
But they too could slip to fourth with a loss and a comfortable Tigers win, setting up a visit to the Adelaide Oval – where they were belted in Round 1.
Geelong are one of few sides who’ve been able to maintain their dominance over the Giants as the new kids have transformed from easybeats to globetrotters.
The last five matches between these sides have been decided by less than five goals, including a thrilling draw at Spotless Stadium just two months ago.
Prediction
This shaping up to be one of the hardest matches to call all season.
Geelong do look a lot stronger at home, but GWS’s form in the last month has been scary. I’m backing them to notch their first win at Kardinia Park.
Giants by 5 points.
8:29pm
8:29pm
BEHIND CATS
Zac Smith receives the kick across half forward, but his booming kick off a few steps from just inside the arc hits the post.
GEE – 6.7 (43)
GWS – 5.6 (36)
Q2: 1′
8:28pm
8:28pm
BEHIND CATS
Daniel Menzel tries a very speculative snap across the body, facing the boundary, but it’s off to the near side.
GEE – 6.6 (42)
GWS – 5.6 (36)
Q2: 1′
8:27pm
8:27pm
GOAL GIANTS
Here come the Giants!
Phil Davis and Nathan Wilson combine to get GWS a rare easy exit from defensive 50 and from there the corridor is open.
Stephen Coniglio gets inboard to Callan Ward, he hands it off to a teammate who kicks it to Tom Scully in space at half forward, he runs inboard, hands off to Toby Greene and, with time and space at full forward, he puts the finishing touches on a great team play.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 5.6 (36)
Q2: 2′
8:25pm
8:25pm
BEHIND GIANTS
GWS continue to press in the second quarter and the kick inside 50 is a strong one to Devon Smith.
His kick looks very accurate off the boot, but it falls short and ends up being rushed through.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.6 (30)
Q2: 3′
8:24pm
8:24pm
Patrick Dangerfield has only been able to add four disposals to his tally this quarter.
He had 13 in the first.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 4′
8:22pm
8:22pm
We’re currently dead level in disposals and inside 50s, while the Giants have an advantage of one in the contested possession tally.
Very, very even game so far.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 5′
8:21pm
8:21pm
BEHIND GIANTS
Good rebound off half back from GWS sees them move up the wing, and while Tom Scully spills the centreing kick outside 50, he’s able to recover, hand off to Josh Kelly and Kelly’s kick inside 50 is a good one to Jon Patton 20 out.
Only a moderate angle for Patton to deal with, but he sprays it across the face.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.5 (29)
Q2: 6′
8:20pm
Geelong ! Knees down.
8:19pm
8:19pm
Geelong are still moving the ball out of their back half with a lot more ease, but GWS have been able to put the clamps on in the midfield.
Those rebound 50s aren’t turning into inside 50s like they were in the first quarter.
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.4 (28)
Q2: 7′
8:18pm
8:18pm
Don’t tell me!
Jordan Murdoch has flown for a mark and his knee has copped Zac Williams in the head!
This is a pandemic!
GEE – 6.5 (41)
GWS – 4.4 (28)
Q2: 8′