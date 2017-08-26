Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

Jarryd Hayne and the Gold Coast Titans will be looking to put a torrid week off the field behind them when they host the struggling Canterbury Bulldogs in a game without finals implications. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3pm (AEST).
The Titans’ season has gone from bad to worse over the last few weeks, with a falling out between Hayne and coach Neil Henry played out in the media.
On Monday, Henry was sacked from the club. In the eyes of many, it was a bad move, but it was clear Hayne and Henry couldn’t co-exist.
The Gold Coast club will retain Hayne for 2018, who is on $1.2 million per season and struggling, while assistant coaches Craig Hodges and Terry Matterson take over for the final two games of the season.
So often, we see teams with a fresh face at the helm win the following week, but the Titans are a basket case right now. Many players have lost interest, with their defence leaking a ridiculous 126 points in the last three games.
While Hayne was out last week, and will be joined in his return by Queensland front rower Jarrod Wallace this week, it’s hard to see how that turns the Titans around, even against a struggling Bulldogs attack.
Reference has to be made to the Canterbury attack because it’s the worst in the competition by a considerable margin. In 22 games, they have scored 308 points at an average of 14 per game – even Newcastle, who sit last, have scored 382 this season.
Their structure is woeful, and they look like a club playing without direction under Des Hasler, who must be under pressure to retain his job.
Canterbury may well have had their best performance of the season last weekend though, running up 30 points against the Sea Eagles to score a win which somehow keeps them out of the bottom four.
Will Hopoate has been a spark for the blue and white this season, with three try assists in the win over Manly.
But you only have to look back to the previous fortnight, when they lost to South Sydney and Parramatta, to see where the Dogs’ level has been at during the second half of the season.
Canterbury have made no changes to the 17 for this match, however, Sam Kasiano, Greg Eastwood and Josh Reynolds are all named on the reserves list.
Prediction
The Bulldogs showed something last week and that’s more than can be said for the Titans. It’ll be error-ridden and low-scoring, but Canterbury should win.
Bulldogs by 8.
Scott Pryde said | 3:53pm | ! Report
Back soon for the second half.
Scott Pryde said | 3:52pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Gold Coast Titans first half woes have continues at CBus Super Stadium during Round 25, as they go to the halftime break scoreless for the fourth straight week against a dominant Canterbury Bulldogs outfit.
The scoring didn’t start immediately as the sides traded sets, errors and a general lack of execution ruining a few opportunity during the early going for both sides.
When Will Hopoate crossed for the opening try in the 14th minute though, there was a sense that it might have broken the Titans resolve, and it did. The opening try was a long range set up by Michael Lichaa. He sent Moses Mbye through the line, who then linked back up with Lichaa and an offload sent Hopoate over under the sticks.
The Bulldogs marched straight back up the field, with a poor set following a penalty before David Klemmer crashed through some soft defence to score next to the posts.
Marcelo Montoya made it three tries in nine minutes for the Bulldogs. A penalty allowed them to go back up the field before Brenko Lee went from dummy half and offloaded for Montoya to score in the corner.
Even Moses Mbye going off with a concussion couldn’t slow down the visitors, with the Titans struggling to get into the game. The next try didn’t come until four minutes before halftime, but it was another long range effort as the Morris twins burnt the defence on the outside, an inside ball sending Hopoate away.
At the break, it the Bulldogs by 20 and this one already looking over.
Emcie said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Is this the titans worst performance of the year? No offence to the bulldogs, but I can’t imagine they’d be boasting this lead over any other team in the comp after that half
Scott Pryde said | 3:52pm | ! Report
It’d be up there Emcie, but for mine, nothing is worse than that second half against the Broncos. Brisbane scored seven tries in that second half with seven tackles in the opposition 20. That’s pathetic.
Mr X said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Full credit to the Dogs but they are still lacking execution.
Alex L said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Well yeah, they’ve got a back rower playing 5/8th, of course their execution is dodgy.
Scott Pryde said | 3:47pm | ! Report
Nathan Peats summed it up pretty well on the sideline there in a halftime interview. “We just need to improve. Same story as the last six weeks. S***ty last tackle penalties, silly errors and we are defending our arses off for the whole thing, then out on our feet with the ball.”
Scott Pryde said | 3:46pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
Scott Pryde said | 3:46pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Bulldogs looking dangerous again. Inside ball and Hopoate goes over halfway on the third before they spread right and the defence manage to shut down Faitala Mariner. Time ticking away and that’ll be the final play as Kasiano goes across the line, finds Frawley and he kicks for the corner with Don walking into a tackle and that will be the end of another shocking half for the Titans.
The Bulldogs, dominating at the break, up four tries to nothing and this one looks over already.
Gold Coast Titans 0
Canterbury Bulldogs 20