Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The minor premiers the Melbourne Storm continue their warm-up to the finals, when they face a tricky South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit with nothing to lose and ready to give back to their fans. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from Saturday afternoon at 5:30pm AEST.

The Melbourne Storm have been brilliant this season playing with style and flare but also with a sense of professionalism and control to their play.

Their key men in Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk have lead the Melbourne outfit to another first Palme finish, acting as role models and leaders off and on the pitch.

Slater’s return to NRL action has helped the Storm significantly, playing off Smith and showing the younger and hopefuls Melbourne youngsters how it’s done.

The Storm’s academy has also done well this season, as youngsters such as Cameron Munster, Jordan McLean and more have impressed and stood up when required.

Melbourne enter the match after five straight wins earned them the minor premiership for this season, showing their usual class and professionalism associated with a Storm side.

Last weeks win at Newcastle shows how they can adapt and play well in different games, even against teams with nothing to play for.

On the flip side, the Rabbitohs will enter this match wanting to give their fans something to cheer about after an awful 2017 NRL season.

Despite three wins in a row, Souths have struggled significantly this season and with no finals football, they need to win here to give themselves and their fans hope for next season.

However, if Souths are to do well in this game, they need some players to stand up. During their title-winning season a few years ago, the likes of Sam Burgess and Adam Reynolds were superb and they need to start performing to that standard in preparation for next season.

Additionally, Souths are club who expect success, and some late season form will give their fans and themselves hope for next year.

Prediction

It should be a great game but the Storm should get across the line and continue their preparation for the finals.

Melbourne by 14