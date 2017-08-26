North get the win, Brisbane the spoon

North Melbourne has ended their season on a high, avoiding the wooden spoon as they thrashed the Brisbane Lions by 51 points at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

The Kangaroos were wasteful early on, kicking a woeful 1.8 as the Lions’ counter-attack paid dividends, booting five goals straight as they went into the first break with a 16-point lead.

That would change in the second quarter, however, as the Lions went goalless for the term, as North Melbourne came back into the game, kicking four goals to go into the main break with a four-point lead.

That margin would be blown out massively as the Kangaroos got well on top, kicking eight goals in the quarter to Brisbane’s three, coming into the last quarter with a 33 point lead.

This would only get worse in the last as the Kangaroos piled on the pain, finishing their season with a – point victory over the Lions, handing Brisbane their first wooden spoon since 1998.

The Kangaroos were led by Ben Brown, with their forward booting seven goals to end with 63 goals for the year. Shaun Higgins had 29 touches and a goal, whilst Luke McDonald had 27. Lindsay Thomas himself kicked three majors.

For the Lions, they were led by Alex Witherden with a goal and 27 touches, while Dayne Zorko had 2 goals and 26 touches.

It’s not all bad for Brisbane, however, as they picked up the number one draft pick in that loss, and with this year’s draft full of promising talent, they will look to build on an already exciting list.

There were no reports, but a nasty clash with Sam Durdin saw Ben McKay stretchered off in the third quarter, while Ryan Lester came off the ground after his head hit the turf early in the fourth.