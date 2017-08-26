Port Adelaide Power vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

Port Adelaide Power take on the Gold Coast Suns in the final round of the home and away season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEST.
Port Adelaide find themselves playing for a chance at a top four spot and if results from other games go their way they will have that all important second chance locked up.
For the Suns, the final game will bring to a close another disappointing season which started with hope.
Port Adelaide are coming into the game after an impressive 17-point win over the reigning premiers in what was a see sawing battle all day.
The Suns were comprehensively beaten by a Bombers side hoping to play finals footy, eventually going down by 33 points.
This will be the second time these two teams face each other this season after their Round 8 clash. That was played in China and saw the Power take a 72-point victory against the “home” side.
For Gold Coast this game is about looking forward to the next season with interim head coach Dean Solomon wanting to put a strong performance in to boost his chances of being rehired next season.
Gary Ablett has failed to make the team in what could be his final game as a Sun, with so much speculation surrounding him returning to Geelong or retiring at season’s end.
Port Adelaide will try to get the win and keep their top four chances alive but they will also be trying to prevent any serious injuries to key players, Port will have a clearer vision of what is needed of them before the game starts with Sydney facing Carlton earlier in the day however they are still going to be waiting for the final result of the Richmond versus St Kilda game on Sunday.
The matchup between Peter Wright and Paddy Ryder will set the tone for much of the game with Paddy Ryder being in such dominating form this season nullifying him will help the Suns chances of keeping the game competitive.
Prediction
Port Adelaide by 45
8:28pm
Sam Walker said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Sam Gray with the mark just outside the goal square for Port and he will take a set shot.
Goal Power.
5 straight goals to the Power in this quarter.
Port Adelaide 7.3.45 Gold Coast 2.1.13
11:38 2nd quarter
8:24pm
Sam Walker said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Floodgates are opening for the Power, can the Suns get the momentum swinging back their way?
8:22pm
Sam Walker said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Goal Power.
Jake Neade with a nice hand pass to Justin Westhoff who runs on and converts the easy shot on goal.
Port Adelaide 6.3.39 Gold Coast 2.1.13
15:27 2nd quarter
8:21pm
Sam Walker said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Jake Neade marks it inside the Power 50.
Goal Power.
The Power have 3 straight goals and the Suns are falling away.
Port Adelaide 5.3.33 Gold Coast 2.1.13
15:55 2nd quarter
8:19pm
Sam Walker said | 8:19pm | ! Report
50 metre penalty against the Suns moves the Power to about 60 metres out.
Charlie Dixon marks the kick on the goal line and he goes back and boots the goal.
Port Adelaide 4.3.27 Gold Coast 2.1.13
17:04 2nd quarter
8:15pm
Sam Walker said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Goal Power.
Dan Houston with a great goal from a Gold Coast turnover. Perfect start to the 2nd term for the Power.
Port Adelaide 3.3.21 Gold Coast 2.1.13
19:22 2nd quarter
8:14pm
Sam Walker said | 8:14pm | ! Report
2nd quarter underway and Paddy Ryder gets a free from the ruck.
Port Adelaide 2.3.15 Gold Coast 2.1.13
Start 2nd quarter
8:11pm
Sam Walker said | 8:11pm | ! Report
End of the first quarter.
Port Adelaide with a 2 point lead at the break, Port Adelaide 2.3.15 Gold Coast 2.1.13.
Even quarter from both sides with each team having good chances at scoring throughout the term. The Power looked more dangerous on attack but the defense of the Suns stood tall when needed.
Former Suns player Charlie Dixon kicked the first goal of the game with an easy set shot, Jarryd Lyons of the Suns responded at the other end shortly after.
Travis Boak and Trent McKenzie are leading their sides with 10 possessions each. Robbie Gray looks dangerous for the Power and he is giving Ahmed Saad some trouble.
8:06pm
Sam Walker said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Goal Suns
Peter Wright with a much needed goal for the Suns.
Port Adelaide 2.3.15 Gold Coast 2.1.13
1:00 1st quarter
8:03pm
Sam Walker said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Even game from both sides but the Power look more dangerous.
Mark to Sam Gray inside the Power 50 and he will go back for a goal.
Behind Power.
The kick drifts away from the goal for a minor score.
Port Adelaide 2.3.15 Gold Coast 1.1.7
3:00 1st quarter
8:00pm
Sam Walker said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Behind Power.
Port Adelaide 2.2.14 Gold Coast 1.1.7
5:45 1st quarter