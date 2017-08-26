Port Adelaide Power vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

Port Adelaide Power take on the Gold Coast Suns in the final round of the home and away season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEST.

Port Adelaide find themselves playing for a chance at a top four spot and if results from other games go their way they will have that all important second chance locked up.

For the Suns, the final game will bring to a close another disappointing season which started with hope.

Port Adelaide are coming into the game after an impressive 17-point win over the reigning premiers in what was a see sawing battle all day.

The Suns were comprehensively beaten by a Bombers side hoping to play finals footy, eventually going down by 33 points.

This will be the second time these two teams face each other this season after their Round 8 clash. That was played in China and saw the Power take a 72-point victory against the “home” side.

For Gold Coast this game is about looking forward to the next season with interim head coach Dean Solomon wanting to put a strong performance in to boost his chances of being rehired next season.

Gary Ablett has failed to make the team in what could be his final game as a Sun, with so much speculation surrounding him returning to Geelong or retiring at season’s end.

Port Adelaide will try to get the win and keep their top four chances alive but they will also be trying to prevent any serious injuries to key players, Port will have a clearer vision of what is needed of them before the game starts with Sydney facing Carlton earlier in the day however they are still going to be waiting for the final result of the Richmond versus St Kilda game on Sunday.

The matchup between Peter Wright and Paddy Ryder will set the tone for much of the game with Paddy Ryder being in such dominating form this season nullifying him will help the Suns chances of keeping the game competitive.

Prediction

Port Adelaide by 45