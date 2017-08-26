Roosters record controversional win over Cronulla

The Sydney Roosters have clinched a controversial two-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in Round 25 at Southern Cross Group Stadium, moving them a step closer to a top-two finish and the all-important home final.

Decisions flowed both ways in the final ten minutes. The Roosters spent most of the second half on the back foot, however, managed to defend a slender lead.

With the pressure building into the final ten minutes and the lead still reading six, Luke Keary raked a ball away from Luke Lewis after a break and was promptly sent to the sin bin.

With Lewis himself scoring in the following set, the scores were tied with eight minutes to go. What followed was a calamity of errors for the Sharks, with a James Maloney field goal snap missing on some poor decision making, some wasted plays, a Chad Townsend error and then, to cap it all off a penalty in the final minute.

Out on their feet and reduced to 12 men, the Roosters got back on the attack, before Paul Gallen hung onto the legs of Boyd Cordner for far too long, giving away the penalty that allowed Michael Gordon to step up and ice the game.

The sin bin to Keary appeared to have swung the game, and it would have frustrated Roosters supporters after James Maloney was allowed to stay on the field following a similar indiscretion during the first half.

It was a tight affair all the way through, with a semi-final type intensity. Penalty goals to either side opened the scoring, but it could have been said the Sharks decision to go for one ruined their early momentum.

The penalty goals, as well as some Cronulla errors and an injury to Wade Graham allowed the Roosters to take over control, and they would run on a couple of tries to take the lead.

Isaac Liu was first over through some soft defence, before Blake Ferguson swept around the outside to make it 12-2 after 27 minutes.

The Sharks grappled their way back into the game though, and before long had one of their own back with Valentine Holmes latching onto a Maloney grubber.

The second half saw errors from the Sharks, yet the Roosters seemingly unable to get off the back foot. They spent most of the second half in defence, yet through poor execution, including giving away a number of seven-tackle sets, the Sharks couldn’t find way to score until Keary was sent from the field.

Neither side will be overly happy with the match, and both have plenty to work on as they look ahead to next week.

The Roosters will simply need to beat the struggling Gold Coast Titans to lock up second spot on the table, while the Sharks will need to beat the Newcastle Knights and hope the South Sydney Rabbitohs defeat the Parramatta Eels to sneak back into the top four.

Final score

Cronulla Sharks 14

Sydney Roosters 16