Sensational Storm annihilate rubbish Rabbitohs

The Melbourne Storm have beaten the South Sydney Rabbitohs by 64-6 at AAMI Park.

In a dominant performance, Melbourne scored eleven tries and could have had more in a match where Souths will be utterly embarrassed by their defence and attitude.

Cameron Smith lead the Melbourne effort with 22 points, with the additions of Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr getting hat tricks for their efforts here this evening.

Within the first 10 minutes, the Storm were up by twelve, after Vunivalu and Cameron Munster scored easy and simple tries past the Souths defence.

The game went quiet for a while despite what many would have thought, as Souths hung in well for a decent period of the first half.

However, after Vunivalu scored once again the floodgates opened. Addo-Carr added to his account shortly afterwards, followed by Smith just before the break.

Vunivalu had his hat trick on the stroke of half time after given a penalty try and giving the Storm a 36-0 lead at half time.

The second half was just as brutal, with Billy Slater and Addo-Carr scoring within ten minutes of each other and extending Melbourne’s lead to 48 points.

Tim Glasby scored soon afterwards before Tyrell Fuimaono finally got Souths on the board from a kick. Tohu Harris and Addo-Carr would have the final say however, helping the Storm to a 64-6 point win.