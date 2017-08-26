Shute Shield Grand Final live stream, TV, kick-off time – Warringah vs Northern Suburbs

Warringah and Northern Suburbs will play off to win the 2017 Shute Shield Grand Final, with kick-off scheduled for 3:10pm AEST on Saturday August 26.

If you’re looking to watch the match, it is being broadcast live on Seven in NSW only, which means that you can watch it on TV either on Seven or Seven HD.

Seven’s broadcast of the match is scheduled to begin at 3pm AEST and will finish up when it ends roughly two hours later.

If you’re looking to live stream the match, you can watch it on 7live, which offers a constant live stream of all of Seven’s channels.

However, since 7live only gives viewers their local regional feed, you’ll only be able to live stream the match here if you are in NSW.

For those who are located outside NSW and want to watch the match, there’ll be a replay on 7TWO at 4am AEST on Sunday morning in most areas – check your local guides.

The match will be played at North Sydney Oval with Northern Suburbs hoping to defend their title won last year in thrilling fashion over Sydney University.

That was the first premiership won by Northern Suburbs in 41 years, so it’d be a massive achievement for them to go back-to-back.

Warringah haven’t won since 2005, in the days where the Shield was briefly a pre-season competition ahead of the “Toohey’s New Cup”.

That is their only Shute Shield victory to date since entering the competition in 1963.

The club has spoken also about a special desire to win in memory of lower-grade player Lachlan Ward, brother of first-grade captain Sam, who tragically died on field earlier in the year.

“I have been coaching professionally for 17 years and I have never wanted to win anything more to be honest,” said coach Darren Coleman.

“It is not for me or for my CV. It is just wanting to give a little bit of happiness back to the Ward family, and I know a lot of the boys are saying the same.

“There is a core group of players that have played for the Rats for a long time, and coupled with the tragedy faced this year, it is quite a powerful tool around emotion and unity of purpose.”