Sporting broadcaster Drew Morphett dies

Australian sports broadcaster Drew Morphett has died, aged 69.

Morphett spent more than three decades at the ABC, becoming one of the national broadcaster’s best-known callers with his coverage of cricket, AFL and the Olympic Games.

He joined the Seven Network in 1988 and worked at the station for 13 years calling AFL games.

Morphett was found by his wife Karen on Friday night at their home in Pakenham, Victoria, News Corp reported.

During four Olympic Games, Morphett became a specialist broadcaster in cycling, diving and hockey.

His services to broadcasting were recognised in 2014 when he received an Order of Australia Medal.

Fellow broadcaster Tim Lane said Morphett was a close friend.

“We go back a long way. Drew was always the life of the party,” Lane told News Corp.