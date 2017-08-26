 

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

    The Sydney Swans are still in the race for a top-four finish but they must score a big win against the Carlton Blues today to get it done. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the SCG on Saturday afternoon, starting from 4:35pm AEST.

    Here’s Sydney’s situation: they absolutely must win this match to make top four, but they also need to hope that other results help them out a bit.

    To start with, if Richmond win on Sunday (against St Kilda), then the whole thing is over – the Tigers are a win ahead, so the Swans must pray they slip up.

    The other potential problem is Port Adelaide. They are level on wins with Sydney and, at the moment, slightly ahead on percentage.

    Port go up against Gold Coast later tonight and if the season of both clubs to date is anything to go by, then a smashing victory for the Power is likely.

    Sydney need to score at least a victory of commensurate size against Carlton to have any hope of jumping ahead of Port Adelaide in percentage.

    Odds are, they’re probably going to finish fifth or sixth regardless of what they do in this one, but there’s no reason not to give themselves the best chance they can of sneaking into the top four.

    As for Carlton, their win against Hawthorn last week was likely the magnum opus of their 2017 season, and it’d be a surprise to see them get up in this one.

    They did manage to upset the Swans earlier in the year, but that game came under very different circumstances to the current one.

    Prediction
    Sydney ought to win this one by a decent amount, but perhaps not enough to make a top-four finish realistic.

    Sydney Swans by 36.

    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Kurt Tippett (Sydney Swans)
    5' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    8' BEHIND - Jarrad McVeigh (Sydney Swans)
    12' BEHIND - George Hewett (Sydney Swans)
    18' GOAL - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    22' BEHIND - Dean Towers (Sydney Swans)
    26' BEHIND - Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans)
    27' GOAL - Blaine Boekhorst (Carlton)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Jake Lloyd (Sydney Swans)
    6' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    8' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    12' GOAL - Matthew Kreuzer (Carlton)
    13' BEHIND - Dale Thomas (Carlton)
    15' GOAL - Charlie Curnow (Carlton)

