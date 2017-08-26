Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans are still in the race for a top-four finish but they must score a big win against the Carlton Blues today to get it done. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the SCG on Saturday afternoon, starting from 4:35pm AEST.
Here’s Sydney’s situation: they absolutely must win this match to make top four, but they also need to hope that other results help them out a bit.
To start with, if Richmond win on Sunday (against St Kilda), then the whole thing is over – the Tigers are a win ahead, so the Swans must pray they slip up.
The other potential problem is Port Adelaide. They are level on wins with Sydney and, at the moment, slightly ahead on percentage.
Port go up against Gold Coast later tonight and if the season of both clubs to date is anything to go by, then a smashing victory for the Power is likely.
Sydney need to score at least a victory of commensurate size against Carlton to have any hope of jumping ahead of Port Adelaide in percentage.
Odds are, they’re probably going to finish fifth or sixth regardless of what they do in this one, but there’s no reason not to give themselves the best chance they can of sneaking into the top four.
As for Carlton, their win against Hawthorn last week was likely the magnum opus of their 2017 season, and it’d be a surprise to see them get up in this one.
They did manage to upset the Swans earlier in the year, but that game came under very different circumstances to the current one.
Prediction
Sydney ought to win this one by a decent amount, but perhaps not enough to make a top-four finish realistic.
Sydney Swans by 36.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match between the Sydney Swans and the Carlton Blues at the SCG on Saturday afternoon, starting from 4:35pm AEST.
5:25pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Sam Reid with quite a poor set shot doesn’t make the distance (when he really should).
SYDNEY 5.5.35
CARLTON 2.1.13
5:25pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Q2, 12′ – BEHIND CARLTON
Dale Thomas adds a behind for the Blues.
SYDNEY 5.5.35
CARLTON 2.1.13
5:24pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Q2, 11′ – GOAL CARLTON
Matthew Kreuzer the man to kick Carlton’s second.
SYDNEY 5.5.35
CARLTON 2.0.12
5:24pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Q2, 7′ – GOAL SYDNEY
And that’s three for Buddy! Two goals off the Coleman.
SYDNEY 5.5.35
CARLTON 1.0.6
5:17pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Q2, 5′ – GOAL SYDNEY
Set shot for Lance Franklin, and goal. That’s two.
SYDNEY 4.5.29
CARLTON 1.0.6
5:14pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:14pm | ! Report
Q2, 2′ – BEHIND SYDNEY
Looks like Jake Lloyd has one, but the goal review disagrees.
SYDNEY 3.5.23
CARLTON 1.0.6
5:11pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:11pm | ! Report
Second term underway now.
5:11pm
Col from Brissie said | 5:11pm | ! Report
We are not going to let pick 3 get away from us – thanks Roos.
5:06pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:06pm | ! Report
The short version of that quarter is that when two defence-first teams play each other, there’s not much scoring to talk about. Progressing more or less as expected so far.
5:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 5:05pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
SYDNEY 3.4.22
CARLTON 1.0.6