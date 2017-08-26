Titans not just about Hayne: Matterson

When it comes to talking about NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne, interim Gold Coast co-coach Terry Matterson has had enough.

Matterson refused to comment on Hayne’s performance in Saturday’s 26-14 loss to Canterbury at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

The visit of the Bulldogs – who had lost seven consecutive matches on the road – presented an opportunity for Hayne to fire back at his critics.

Instead, the most memorable moment Hayne delivered for the 10,887 fans came 16 minutes from time when his attempt at a long downfield kick sprayed off the side of his boot and well over the sideline on the full.

The Bronx cheers that accompanied the kick around the ground would be concern to the Titans’ board, who have staked plenty on their marquee man.

Matterson has however clearly had enough of the Hayne focus.

“I’d rather talk about the team than one player really because this team’s not about one player,” Matterson said when asked to assess Hayne’s performance.

The Titans will play the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium in the visitors’ final match of the season.