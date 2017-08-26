Wallabies blow their big chance to win Bledisloe 2

The All Blacks yet again retain the Bledisloe Cup, but this time, they were made to work against a Wallabies team that turned up eager to make history after last week’s disastrous loss.
The Wallabies raced out to a 17-nil lead courtesy of tries to Israel Folau, Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper.
The Wallabies were intense in defence and with the ball in hand, but the All Blacks steadied the ship with tries to Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane.
Australia had to withstand plenty of pressure throughout the second half, with the All Blacks holding a six-point lead, only for Kurtley Beale and WIll Genia to respond with tries.
Unfortunately, Bernard Foley’s poor goal kicking cost the Wallabies dearly, with nine points left behind.
That was enough for the All Blacks to stay in touch and escape with the win courtesy of Beauden Barrett’s great try under the posts in the last minute of the contest – his second of the match.
Overall, the Wallabies played superbly, scoring five tries against the finest team on the planet, but one can’t help but feel that another opportunity has gone begging for Australia to restore some much-needed pride in the jersey.
It is an honourable defeat, but it could have easily been a remarkable victory.
The Bledisloe Cup is lost for another year, but hopefully the Wallabies finally realise that they have what it takes to challenge the men in black.
More to come.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:48pm
Crustymtb said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:48pm | ! Report
Wallabies. Massive respect. Kicking was the difference. But What a turnaround from last week!
August 26th 2017 @ 8:22pm
Frank O'Keeffe said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:22pm | ! Report
Kicking not the only difference. The scrum got monstered on occasions. The defense was much, much better, but it can get better. The Wallabies didn’t counter-ruck at times.w
I think we have a heart for these Wallabies. That was a massive turnaround, and I’m so proud of them.
There’s a lot lots of positives. McMahon was excellent. Beale is back to his 2010 form… Maybe better! His defense was phenomenal.
I hope Spiro writes a sympathetic column this week. We can focus on goal kicking, the restart in the 78th minute, the scrum, etc… But the fact is that was a wonderful turnaround, and the looks on all the players faces after the game, Genia especially, was devastating.
I love my Wallabies.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:25pm
Selector said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:25pm | ! Report
Spot on. Other than Foley’s off kicking, I won’t say a bad word. Much respect boys, to come back like that. It was a near 80 min performance against a classy team.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:49pm
Marshall said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
Was a much improved effort, and great to get so close. But hurts. Feels like a big choke to bungle the kick off then miss tackles and open up like swiss cheese.
Hurts when your kicker leaves crucial points on the field too.
Great match.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm
riddler said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
missing the re-start at the end there was so painful to see..
catch that and hold the ball for 2 mins..
August 26th 2017 @ 7:52pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
Exactly riddler. It’s those little things. The ABs were pretty solid from the restarts. We dropped most of ours. Terrible really.
But super proud of their efforts mate.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:54pm
Fionn said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:54pm | ! Report
No, it wasn’t the little things, it was Foley leaving about 7-9 easy points out there.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:58pm
riddler said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:58pm | ! Report
mate you just detest foley..
he defended superbly tonight.. ran the backline well and linked with beale very well..
supported very well..
his general play kicking was good as well..
some good clearing kicks..
he left 9 points out there.. we lost by 6.. he had a few from out in 5m line.. he is an 80% kicker..
not 100%
i am just thrilled we have come back and played the way we have tonight and also the last 40 last week..
terrific test match
August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm
Fionn said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm | ! Report
Take your glasses off.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:10pm
Wobby said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:10pm | ! Report
Unless your Foley’s dad , you cannot possibly defend him. He’s not a 80% kicker, he’s not a decent goal kickers sphincter. They’d be 100 better goal kickers across our two rugby codes.
He should not be kicking for the Wallabies and no other Tier 1 team kicker EVER misses so many ki KS from those positions.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:23pm
Rob Malcolm said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:23pm | ! Report
I’m with you riddler. ffs he hit the post 3 times, that’s unlucky. Anyone that wants to blame Foley is pathetic and needs to take their glasses off. Our restarts and scrum were very poor. More missed tackles in close. Plenty of other reasons we lost eg Retallick should have got a Yellow.
But let’s be positive. We put 5 tries on the ABs, after 4 last week. No fluke. In attack we always looked dangerous. That’s awesome. Keep working on the little things and we’ll get there. Great effort from the WHOLE TEAM
August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm | ! Report
Yes, yes his kicking was poor. But 6/6 last week and he is hung out to dry. He had an off night.
But the fact remains with 3mins left we were in the lead. Take the kick-off and run down the clock. It’s simple stuff.
A lot goes on over 80mins Fionn
August 26th 2017 @ 8:04pm
Fionn said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:04pm | ! Report
I’m sorry, there were other reasons we lost – of course – but don’t make excuses, too often he goes missing when we need him. He should have made almost all of those kicks, if not all of them.
Gutted.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:09pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:09pm | ! Report
No excuses mate. He should have kicked them. It’s his job.
But hey if someone told you during the week we’d be leading with 3 to go, you would have asked them to change their medication! Game of inches. Plenty of heart shown. Which is sometimes all you can ask for.
It’s a base to work from. A scrum fix desperately needed though. Discipline too.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:23pm
In brief said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:23pm | ! Report
You still moaning mate? Seriously get a life..
August 26th 2017 @ 8:05pm
Noodles said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:05pm | ! Report
Both teams made errors. I’m sure there are a few kiwis wondering about at least two of our first half tries but especially Hooper’s. Wallabies need to settle in and build consistency on this. Good to see and a credit to them.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:11pm
Ruckin Oaf said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:11pm | ! Report
Yeah the old “we can back peddle our scrum faster than you expect” seemed to be a key Wallaby tactic for one try. Wonder how they coach that.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm
BuffaloTheorist said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
Absolutely gutted for the WBs and my fellow supporters.
Reminded me that nothing comes close to great test match rugby.
Amazing composure by the ABs at the end after looking rattled for the first 30.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:49pm
Isupport2teamstheAB'sandanyoneplayingAustralia said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
Awww unrucky Wobblies…
August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Swallow your gun mate. Nobody will miss you.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:54pm
bamboo said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:54pm | ! Report
Irrespective of what provoked it, telling someone to kill themselves says a lot more about you than it does about him.
Its no difference to telling him to hang himself.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:10pm
Rasty said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:10pm | ! Report
Harden up bamboo
August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm
Isupport2teamstheAB'sandanyoneplayingAustralia said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:00pm | ! Report
😚
August 26th 2017 @ 8:04pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:04pm | ! Report
Apologies for my outburst, it was out of line.
I don’t understand tr0lling but each to their own.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:09pm
Isupport2teamstheAB'sandanyoneplayingAustralia said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:09pm | ! Report
Lol… you actually thought you were going to win… is Eaglejack Michael Cheika, both quite emotional
August 26th 2017 @ 8:13pm
Rasty said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
Possibly. You have similarities with hand puppets.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:13pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
Nah, if you read my post at half-time I said you always felt they will close it out. Too much class from the ABs.
But hey you got me! You got a bite. Now go back to your mundane life, thinking up the next way to annoy someone on the internet. Fun times!
August 26th 2017 @ 8:20pm
Isupport2teamstheAB'sandanyoneplayingAustralia said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:20pm | ! Report
Hey apologises I didn’t realise you are so sensitive. Unrucky mate fair dinkum maaate, 15 more years maaate
August 26th 2017 @ 8:22pm
eagleJack said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:22pm | ! Report
Not really sensitive. Just always had little time for dimwits.
But you have as much right to be here as I do. So have a good night. And enjoy the win. It’s a classy team you have.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:52pm
mapu said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
haha no scrum and you lose
August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm
mapu said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
I support those teams as well
August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm
DCM said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
New Zealanders … the most gracious winners on the planet.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:56pm
TC123 said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:56pm | ! Report
Yes we are. Thank you loser😂
August 26th 2017 @ 7:59pm
BlackWave said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
NZers understand their rugby and have class. Which is more than can be said for some around here.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:08pm
Ouch said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:08pm | ! Report
They do, but you ain’t one of them.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:27pm
In brief said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:27pm | ! Report
There’s a huge disconnect between the greatness of the All Blacks and the crass underbelly of their supporter base.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:03pm
Justin said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:03pm | ! Report
Spot on
August 26th 2017 @ 7:55pm
AlBo said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:55pm | ! Report
That’s what we keep hearing.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:16pm
Drongo said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:16pm | ! Report
Very proud of my team tonight. And proud to be a loyal supporter of the Wallabies. Not quite good enough but very, very close. Hats off to Cheika and his team to bring that tonight. Well done to the ABs. Pulled it out of the hat like we all knew they could.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm
Paul D said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Credit where credits due. Excellent performance, especially considering the base we came off. Sure there will be negatives about the scrum and goalkicking. But for the love of baby jesus, let’s just tip our hat to the guys on the field that had faith in themselves when many of their supporters had given up.
I’m a proud Wallaby supporter tonight.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm
riddler said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm | ! Report
exactly paul…
my feelings exactly…
an amazing game and everything i love about the game..
passion, commitment and never giving up..
August 26th 2017 @ 7:59pm
lisa said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
Don’t know about baby Jesus, but a great game, lets look at the improvement over last week, not the negatives.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:15pm
ethan said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:15pm | ! Report
Well said. Heartbreaking to lose, but a performance to be proud of!
August 26th 2017 @ 8:17pm
Drongo said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:17pm | ! Report
So true. It’s s brilliant fight back.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm
DT said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm | ! Report
Foley last week 6 from 6.
This week….3 missed conversion would have drawn it. Must have been the wind under the closed roof. Not good enough for an international 10.
Scrum was a bit off, too. Restarts poor.
On a brighter note, the Wallabies were fantastic tonight, compared with last week. Good defence. Really well done. McMahon was good, Beale, Izzy, locks pretty good. Hooper played hard all night. Threw himself into it.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:14pm
Ruckin Oaf said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:14pm | ! Report
Good defence – I thought NZ just scored 35 points. While it’s under 50 I dunno how you’d say the defence that let in 35 points was good. Not to mention 32 missed tackles.
August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm
Shane D said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:51pm | ! Report
Good response from the Wallabies. AB’s just had another gear when they needed it.
Beale earned a watch this week without a doubt.
Nice to have the big cup locked away for another season & even nicer to enjoy a real test match!
August 26th 2017 @ 7:57pm
Rhys Bosley said | August 26th 2017 @ 7:57pm | ! Report
Yeah, Beale has really manned up, they clearly don’t need to hide him in defence.
August 26th 2017 @ 8:02pm
riddler said | August 26th 2017 @ 8:02pm | ! Report
neither foley.. that 10/12 channel was rock solid tonight and gave sbw a work over.. he had the worst game i have seen from him..