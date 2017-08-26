Wallabies blow their big chance to win Bledisloe 2

The All Blacks yet again retain the Bledisloe Cup, but this time, they were made to work against a Wallabies team that turned up eager to make history after last week’s disastrous loss.

The Wallabies raced out to a 17-nil lead courtesy of tries to Israel Folau, Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper.

The Wallabies were intense in defence and with the ball in hand, but the All Blacks steadied the ship with tries to Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane.

Australia had to withstand plenty of pressure throughout the second half, with the All Blacks holding a six-point lead, only for Kurtley Beale and WIll Genia to respond with tries.

Unfortunately, Bernard Foley’s poor goal kicking cost the Wallabies dearly, with nine points left behind.

That was enough for the All Blacks to stay in touch and escape with the win courtesy of Beauden Barrett’s great try under the posts in the last minute of the contest – his second of the match.

Overall, the Wallabies played superbly, scoring five tries against the finest team on the planet, but one can’t help but feel that another opportunity has gone begging for Australia to restore some much-needed pride in the jersey.

It is an honourable defeat, but it could have easily been a remarkable victory.

The Bledisloe Cup is lost for another year, but hopefully the Wallabies finally realise that they have what it takes to challenge the men in black.

