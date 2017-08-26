Wallabies vs All Blacks second Test kick-off, time, date, venue, squads, broadcast

The Wallabiestravel to New Zealand to play the All Blacks in the second Test of the 2017 Bledisloe Cup after a horror start to their campaign.

The match will kick-off at 5:35pm AEST on Saturday August 26.

The Wallabies conceded six first-half tries as the All Blacks ran away with the game, scoring a record number of points against their hapless opposition.

If it isn’t hard enough to beat the All Blacks, history proves that it is even harder to do so on their home turf. The Wallabies have won just three of their last 21 games against the All Blacks, none of which have come from games played in New Zealand.

If the All Blacks win this game, they will secure their 14th Bledisloe Cup series victory in a row.

Key game and broadcast information Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 10

Online: Foxtel Now, Tenplay

Betting: All Blacks – $1.02, Wallabies – $13.00

Head to head: All Blacks – 128, Wallabies – 48, seven draws

Last five: 5-0 New Zealand

Last meeting: 54-34 New Zealand, August 19

Squads

Australia

1. Scott Sio, 2. Stephen Moore, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rob Simmons, 5. Adam Coleman, 6. Ned Hanigan, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Sean McMahon, 9. Will Genia, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Henry Speight, 12. Kurtley Beale, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Dane Haylett-Perry, 15. Israel Folau, 16. Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Sekope Kepu, 19. Rory Arnold, 20. Lopeti Timanu, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Curtis Rona.

New Zealand

1. Joe Moody, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Nepo Laulana, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Liam Squire, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (c), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Ryan Crotty, 14. Ben Smith, 15. Damian McKenzie, 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Kane Hames, 18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Liam Sopoaga, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Broadcast Information

Both Foxtel – through their primary sports channel, Fox Sports 501 – and free-to-air broadcaster Network Ten will be televising this clash.

Coverage on both stations will begin at roughly 5pm AEST.

The match can also be streamed live via Foxtel Now, the Foxtel App, or Tenplay.