Warringah Rats vs Northern Suburbs: Shute Shield Grand Final live scores, blog

It’s the culmination of a hugely successful 2017 Shute Shield season when defending premiers Northern Suburbs welcome the fearless Warringah Rats into their backyard on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Sydney.

Bledisloe what? Sack the New Zealand mauling of the Wallabies and tune in this afternoon at 3:10pm AEST to watch some competitive and highly entertaining rugby.

It’s expected between 15000 and 18000 people will turn out to watch the two form teams of the competition battle it out for 80 minutes.

For the Rats, coach Darren Coleman has steered his side on the back of extreme attacking enterprise, headlined by speedsters Harry Jones, Seb Wileman and Sailosi Tagicakibau. Josh Holmes seems to get better with age and is one of the leading try scorers in the tournament.

Couple that with the emotion the Northern beaches side will be playing with after the loss of the much-loved Lachlan Ward earlier in the season, and they are a tough side to bet against.

At the other end of the spectrum, Simon Cron’s side will be full of confidence after a commanding first half last weekend against Eastwood. Their second half was slow, but one could forgive them for having one eye on this fixture.

Where the Rats excel in the backs, the Norths back row has been immense all season. In particular, Hugh Sinclair and Will Miller will be looking to dominate the breakdown and provide clean front foot ball to young halfback Nick Duffy and the cool heads of Angus Sinclair, Richie Woolfe and find of the season Cam Clark.

Where the game will be won

Defence, defence, defence. There is no lack of point-scoring ability in either side, but whichever team turns up defensively will win this bumper clash.

If there’s one weakness in the Rats side, it’s the occasional defensive lapse from their outside backs. They’ll need to rectify that today if they’re to close out 2017 singing all the way back to Newport.

Prediction

I am super excited for this match. It’s sunny, it’s warm, it’s going to be loud, and there’s emotional baggage carried by both sides in swathes.

Rats will be too good.

Rats by 9

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:10pm AEST.