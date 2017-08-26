Warringah Rats vs Northern Suburbs: Shute Shield Grand Final live scores, blog

It’s the culmination of a hugely successful 2017 Shute Shield season when defending premiers Northern Suburbs welcome the fearless Warringah Rats into their backyard on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Sydney.
Bledisloe what? Sack the New Zealand mauling of the Wallabies and tune in this afternoon at 3:10pm AEST to watch some competitive and highly entertaining rugby.
It’s expected between 15000 and 18000 people will turn out to watch the two form teams of the competition battle it out for 80 minutes.
For the Rats, coach Darren Coleman has steered his side on the back of extreme attacking enterprise, headlined by speedsters Harry Jones, Seb Wileman and Sailosi Tagicakibau. Josh Holmes seems to get better with age and is one of the leading try scorers in the tournament.
Couple that with the emotion the Northern beaches side will be playing with after the loss of the much-loved Lachlan Ward earlier in the season, and they are a tough side to bet against.
At the other end of the spectrum, Simon Cron’s side will be full of confidence after a commanding first half last weekend against Eastwood. Their second half was slow, but one could forgive them for having one eye on this fixture.
Where the Rats excel in the backs, the Norths back row has been immense all season. In particular, Hugh Sinclair and Will Miller will be looking to dominate the breakdown and provide clean front foot ball to young halfback Nick Duffy and the cool heads of Angus Sinclair, Richie Woolfe and find of the season Cam Clark.
Where the game will be won
Defence, defence, defence. There is no lack of point-scoring ability in either side, but whichever team turns up defensively will win this bumper clash.
If there’s one weakness in the Rats side, it’s the occasional defensive lapse from their outside backs. They’ll need to rectify that today if they’re to close out 2017 singing all the way back to Newport.
Prediction
I am super excited for this match. It’s sunny, it’s warm, it’s going to be loud, and there’s emotional baggage carried by both sides in swathes.
Rats will be too good.
Rats by 9
3:55pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:55pm
40′
Norths 13 – 12 Rats
Richie Woolfe with a huge last gasp tackle on Harry Jones as Josh Gillard is taken on halfway.
3:53pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:53pm
39′
Norths 13 – 12 Rats
Knock on Nick Duffy – the Norths halfback is having a rough time of it in this first 40.
90 seconds to go and the Rats will have it 10m their side of halfway.
3:52pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:52pm
38′
Norths 13 – 12 Rats
Knock on Rats 10m Norths side of halfway.
Duffy to feed the scrum with three minutes to run in the half.
3:50pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:50pm
36′
Norths 13 – 12 Rats
Penalty Norths.
Challenge in the air off the kick off, and Norths will have another great attacking opportunity in the Rats half.
3:50pm
Turnover said | 3:50pm
Do you know how Sailosi Tagicakibau gone this year? Much impact?
I haven’t been following the Shute Shield much so it’s a bit of a surprise to see his name!
3:51pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:51pm
He’s been good, getting on with age, but still super efficient and clean in everything he does. Reliable.
3:50pm
Ouch said | 3:50pm
C’arn Warringah
3:49pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:49pm
35′
TRY NORTHS!
Norths 13 – 12 Rats
Ezra Luxton barges over from close.
Some nice lead up work from Norths and in the end it’s a little bit soft really.
Sinclair stabs the conversion through and they lead by one again.
3:48pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:48pm
32′
Norths 6 – 12 Rats
Yellow card Sam Tomkins!
The Rats openside was lying all over that after collapsing the rolling maul. No brainer to have some time in the bin. Norths on the attack again now, 5m out.
3:47pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:47pm
32′
Norths 6 – 12 Rats
Penalty Norths now as the Rats continue to struggle at kick off time.
Sinclair kicks to the line, opting not to take the three.
3:46pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:46pm
30′
TRY RATS!
Norths 6 – 12 Rats
Sam Ward! Another little short ball from Holmes and the big number eight just bumps off Ezra Luxton and scores under the sticks.
Finally Angus kicks one and it’s a six point game.