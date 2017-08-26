WATCH: Highlights from All Blacks vs Wallabies Bledisloe 2

The Wallabies have let slip a golden opportunity to score what would’ve been one of the most memorable wins in their history, conceding a 77th minute try to Beauden Barrett to lose the Bledisloe CUp.

Australia started the match like a house on fire scoring the first three tries including one in the first minute to Israel Folau.

However, the All Blacks fought back and took the lead in the 60th minute when Barrett scored his first of the night.

The two sides then traded tries in the final twenty – first Will Genia put the Wallabies ahead, but Ben Smith responded with his second.

Kurtley Beale looked to have won the game for the Wallabies in the 75th, but an embarrassing inability to contain New Zealand from the restart cost Australia the win.

Barrett scored the winner but also made the difference with his boot, converting all five of the All Blacks’ tries while Bernard Foley only managed two from five at the other end.

The final result, a 35-29 win to New Zealand, securing them the Bledisloe Cup for the fourteenth time in a row.