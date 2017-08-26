Who will be your club’s next captain? Part 1

In this series of articles, I will be looking at who your club’s likely future captain is. We will assume that all the current captains hold the captaincy until they’re 30 years old.

If they are already over 30, we will be on the assumption that they hand over the captaincy for next season.

Adelaide:

Current captain – Taylor Walker

Walker has been a fantastic captain so far for the Crows, leading from the front for the players as per shown in his run down the wing to kick it to Charlie Cameron inside 50 for the last goal of the game against the Western Bulldogs in the 2015 elimination final at Etihad Stadium.

He will turn thirty in 2020, meaning the next captain would take over for the 2021 season.

Future captain contenders – Brad Crouch, Jake Lever, Daniel Talia, Rory Laird, Matt Crouch

All of these players listed above have the traits of being future Crows captains. They will be all in the 24-29-year-old range by then, with Talia being the oldest of them. Both of the Crouch boys are having career best seasons this year, playing fantastically in a midfield lead by Rory Sloane.

Lever is a great reader of the play in the Crows defence, taking many intercept marks and cutting opposition teams attack, however would depend on whether he leaves at the end of the season or signs a new contract with Adelaide. Talia has played on the number one forward in the other teams, usually doing it to great success, however with Talia being 29 going into the 2021 season, he may not get the gig if coaches want a captain in a long-term capacity.

He could take it for a few seasons, however, with both Bob Murphy and David Mundy being handed the captaincy over the age of 30. Rory Laird is also a fantastic rebound defender for the Crows, leading from the front many times.

My pick for the next Adelaide captain is Rory Laird, as he has already shown potential leadership traits and leads from the front in the Crows defence.

Brisbane:

Current captain – Dayne Beams

Beams has always lead from the front at both the Pies and Lions as a dangerous goalkicking midfielder. He will turn thirty in 2020 like Taylor Walker, with the next captain taking over for the 2021 season.

Future captain contenders – Darcy Gardiner, Lewis Taylor, Alex Witherden, Eric Hipwood, Harris Andrews, Rhys Mathieson

The Lions have a very young list, meaning there are plenty of options for great future captains. They will all be aged between 21 and 25. Gardiner has shown his ability as a defender to play both tall and small and rebound the ball back the attacking way of the field. Taylor was the Ron Evans Medallist in his debut year, showing his ability and leading from the front.

Witherden has only played eight games to date, however has lead from the front coming off the half-back line, gaining 18 possessions or more in all of his games. Hipwood has also lead from the front in a young Lions forward line, having a career best year, kicking thirty goals in twenty games this season.

Could he be the next Jonathon Brown for the Lions? Maybe. Andrews has been developing nicely throughout his career, putting his body on the line in almost every game he plays. Mathieson is a tough midfielder, who has been nicknamed ‘Beast Mode’ to demonstrate that, leading from the front as an inside ball winner.

My choice for the next Lions captain is Rhys Mathieson, as he puts his heart and body on the line as much as he can, leading from the front, and will only get better over the next few years.

Carlton:

Current captain – Marc Murphy

Murphy has been a great team player for the Blues since being picked with the first pick in the 2005 draft. He took the captaincy from the Carlton and West Coast champion Chris Judd ahead of the 2013 season, and is thirty years old now, meaning he would hand the captaincy over ahead of next season.

Future captain contenders – Patrick Cripps, Sam Docherty

The Blues have a young list, however other potential future captains are in their first or second season, and it wouldn’t be ideal to give it to them in their second or third season. Cripps has lead from the front since day one, filling the hole of Judd perfectly in the Blues line-up.

He would be 23 years old in the first game, which would make it ideal for him going into his fifth season to take the captaincy and hold onto it for an extended period of time. Docherty, similarly, has been superior for the Blues in their defence since crossing over from the Lions, winning last year’s John Nicholls Medal and is the favourite to win it this season. Cripps would be the most likely to be the next Carlton captain, regardless of when Murphy hands it over.

So, do you agree with these opinions? What’s your thought on who these club’s likely next skipper will be?