AFL finals fixture 2017 week 1: Who plays who, when and where

Round 23 is over, the ladder is set, and now we know which teams will meet in the first week of the 2017 AFL finals series.
The AFL is yet to confirm the times and dates of the first week of finals, but we can at least now say for certain which teams will be playing.
We’ll update this post as soon as the final times and dates for the matches are confirmed. They’re expected to be announced at about 8:30pm AEST.
First qualifying final: Adelaide Crows versus GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval
Second qualifying final: Geelong Cats versus Richmond Tigers at the MCG
First elimination final: Port Adelaide Power versus West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval
Second elimination final: Sydney Swans versus Essendon Bombers at the SCG
The West Coast Eagles secured their qualification for the finals series in thrilling circumstances, with two late goals from Lewis Jetta and Jack Darling putting them just marginally into eighth.
They’ll play Port Adelaide, whose domination of Gold Coast on Saturday night saw them secure fifth, and also finish the year with the second best percentage.
Essendon completed their comeback story and secured seventh place with a win over Fremantle on Sunday afternoon, but they have a huge challenge ahead.
They’re up against Sydney, the finals wildcard, and will have to travel to the SCG to play them. Sydney, if they win through, will find themselves up against the loser of Geelong and Richmond.
The Adelaide Crows finished on top of the ladder for the first time since 2005 and have won the right to host a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.
The Geelong Cats secured a top-two finish last night when they defeated the GWS Giants at Simonds Stadium.
The GWS Giants’ loss in the very same game has condemned them to travel in the first week, and they’ll face the Crows who caned them at Adelaide Oval in Round 1.
A win for the Richmond Tigers on Sunday saw them pick up third place, and a match at the MCG against Geelong will be for all intents and purposes a home final.
August 27th 2017 @ 7:37pm
peter chrisp said | August 27th 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
Thanks Josh 4 a pretty quick reply as to where the games are being played just listened to the last minute of the West Coast & Crows games you got their first! On the radio the commentators were suggesting they won’t know until 8:30pm Well done!
August 27th 2017 @ 7:38pm
Cat said | August 27th 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
8.30 we should have times and dates as well
August 27th 2017 @ 7:50pm
Conor said | August 27th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Prediction for when the finals will be played:
Thursday night – Port v West Coast
Friday night – Geelong v Richmond
Saturday arvo – Adelaide v GWS
Saturday night – Sydney v Essendon