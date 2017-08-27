AFL finals fixture 2017 week 1: Who plays who, when and where

Round 23 is over, the ladder is set, and now we know which teams will meet in the first week of the 2017 AFL finals series.

The AFL is yet to confirm the times and dates of the first week of finals, but we can at least now say for certain which teams will be playing.

We’ll update this post as soon as the final times and dates for the matches are confirmed. They’re expected to be announced at about 8:30pm AEST.

First qualifying final: Adelaide Crows versus GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval

Second qualifying final: Geelong Cats versus Richmond Tigers at the MCG

First elimination final: Port Adelaide Power versus West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval

Second elimination final: Sydney Swans versus Essendon Bombers at the SCG

The West Coast Eagles secured their qualification for the finals series in thrilling circumstances, with two late goals from Lewis Jetta and Jack Darling putting them just marginally into eighth.

They’ll play Port Adelaide, whose domination of Gold Coast on Saturday night saw them secure fifth, and also finish the year with the second best percentage.

Essendon completed their comeback story and secured seventh place with a win over Fremantle on Sunday afternoon, but they have a huge challenge ahead.

They’re up against Sydney, the finals wildcard, and will have to travel to the SCG to play them. Sydney, if they win through, will find themselves up against the loser of Geelong and Richmond.

The Adelaide Crows finished on top of the ladder for the first time since 2005 and have won the right to host a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.

The Geelong Cats secured a top-two finish last night when they defeated the GWS Giants at Simonds Stadium.

The GWS Giants’ loss in the very same game has condemned them to travel in the first week, and they’ll face the Crows who caned them at Adelaide Oval in Round 1.

A win for the Richmond Tigers on Sunday saw them pick up third place, and a match at the MCG against Geelong will be for all intents and purposes a home final.