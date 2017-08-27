Bangladesh vs Australia live stream: How to watch the first Test on TV or online

Bangladesh will be out to record their first ever Test victory against Australia when the sides meet for the first of two matches in Dhaka. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match and watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to start on Sunday, August 27 and each day’s play will commence at 2pm (AEST).

This two-Test series was originally pencilled in for 2015, but security threats meant it was postponed, to be picked up during 2017.

After Australia’s pay dispute, where the series appeared to be on the chopping block, the series was rescued. Bangladesh have improved out of sight over the last 12 months, drawing Test series with both England and Sri Lanka and they will pose a very real threat to the touring Australians.

Australia’s last Test series came in March, when they lost to India 2-1.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports in Australia. Their coverage will be on Channel 507, also known as Fox Sports More.

This will be the only way to watch the match on TV in Australia, and their coverage will start ten minutes before the start of each day’s play, at 1:50pm (AEST).

Coverage will be due to end at 9pm (AEST), however, given play can be extended for up to half an hour per day, it’s unlikely that coverage will be able to finish then.

How to live stream the match

Because the match is being broadcast exclusively in Australia on Fox Sports, the only way to stream the match online will be through Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.

Hours of play

Session Start (AEST) Finish (AEST) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration Morning session 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 12:00 PM 2 hours Lunch 4:00 PM 4:40 PM 12:00 PM 12:40 PM 40 minutes Afternoon Session 4:40 PM 6:40 PM 12:40 PM 2:40 PM 2 hours Tea 6:40 PM 7:00 PM 2:40 PM 3:00 PM 20 minutes Evening session 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 hours