Belgian Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

Formula One is back and after its monthlong vacation, the championship itches to resume at the iconic Belgian Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race from 10pm AEST.

Situated in the lush Ardennes Forest, Spa-Francorchamps is the longest circuit on the Formula One calendar, yielding 7km of undulating race-track.

Corners such as the fearsome Eau Rouge, the rapid Raidillon and the spectacular Blanchimont, all comprise what is surmised as one of the best circuits in the world.

With its vast layout, only 44-laps total the grand prix distance – with Safety Car intervention a strong probability, due to early chaos in the race.

Just 14-points separate title protagonists Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, with 33-points the gap between the leading Ferrari and Valtteri Bottas in third.

As Hamilton achieves his 200th grand prix this weekend, his pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sees him equal the all-time record for poles of 68, set by a driver who enjoyed many milestones at Spa himself in Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari were able to string together an effort to see Vettel join Hamilton on the front-row, with the German utilising the slipstream from his teammate Kimi Räikkönen.

Valtteri Bottas, as a result heads the second row of the grid, with his compatriot in Räikkönen as fourth on the grid.

The Scuderia is said to have the superior race pace, from what was seen during their long-runs in the practice sessions – so the onus will come down to the start and who can survive the run to La Source.

A large contingent of Dutch supporters have once again made the pilgrimage across the border, to watch their hero in Max Verstappen – who was best of the Red Bulls as fifth fastest.

Renault have stunned too in qualifying, with both Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer occupying positions in the top ten.

Stoffel Vandoorne will mark his first home event from the rear of the grid, copping a 65-place grid penalty for multiple changes to his Honda power-unit.

Both Hamilton and Vettel share two wins apiece at Spa, so who will be able to snare their third at the legendary circuit during the race?

Can the driver regarded as the ‘King of Spa’ in Räikkönen break his drought of wins with a special fifth victory?

Join The Roar for a live blog of the Belgian Grand Prix from 10pm AEST. as we get set to get racing underway again.