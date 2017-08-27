Dragons keep the finals dream alive

The race for a spot in the NRL finals is well and truly on heading into the last week of the regular season as the Dragons keep their season alive, defeating the Panthers by two points in Penrith.

The Dragons competed very well this afternoon against a Panthers team on a seven match winning streak. That didn’t deter St George Illawarra, whose victory today was done without Josh Dugan, who was stood down for missing the team bus.

Paul McGregor can be immensely proud of his entire 17 tonight. The Dragons upfront were superb with Vaughan and Sims in particular producing big plays to get their side home.

In the backline, Widdop was composed as he secured the repeat sets required to keep the Panthers at bay with just minutes remaining. Matthew Dufty was also strong for the Dragons at the back.

Penrith competed well enough themselves but they couldn’t penetrate a strong Dragons defence that was playing sudden death footy.

With this result, the Dragons remain in the hunt for a finals birth heading into the last game of the season against the Bulldogs.

Other than a draw, regardless of what happens in the Manly – Penrith match, the Dragons should make the finals if they beat the Bulldogs given their superior differential over the Sea Eagles and Panthers.

Overall, the Dragons finals hopes remain alive but they can ill-afford to underestimate a Canterbury Bulldogs side finishing the season strongly.

All to play for heading into the final round.