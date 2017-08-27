The Best Ever: Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO in tenth round

Floyd Mayweather has defeated Conor McGregor by a technical knock out in their big-money fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It was the most financially successful fight in boxing history. Mayweather came out of retirement (for the second time) to fight McGregor, the face of the UFC and an athlete 11 years his junior.
As anticipated as this fight was, there was always an undertone of expectation. If Floyd didn’t win, what does that mean? Can there be more cross-over fighters? Or is Conor just that special of an athlete that he can jump sports at the elite level? The answer to all those questions is no.
Tonight we saw the finish on a very smart and amazing career. Floyd’s resume is nothing short of amazing, and although tonight had all the makings of a Rocky story with the 0-0 UFC figurehead taking on the two-decade belt holder, we saw why Floyd calls himself The Best Ever, TBE.
McGregor brought potential power, awkward movement and a mindset a lot of boxers can’t reproduce but in the end those attributes don’t make an amazing boxer. Mayweather’s speed, timing and tactical potshots were enough to hold McGregor at bay, so much so that he couldn’t really show off his perceived strengths.
It happened against Pacquaio and it happened tonight against McGregor. Mayweather put on a display that was nothing short of a masterclass in the sweet science rendering his opponent ineffective. Floyd lived up to his word about walking McGregor down to knock him out and Conor didn’t live up to his word about knocking Mayweather out in two to four rounds.
Although the first two rounds showed potential for McGregor, Mayweather brought back a former version of himself, a KO master. He walked McGregor down with complete disregard for his power, ate everything he had to offer and then finished him off in the tenth round when the ref stepped in to save Conor.
The crowd didn’t support Floyd, but they appreciated his sportsmanship when he congratulated Conor at the end.
The question now is, will McGregor go back to the UFC to earn smaller money or will he try and stay in boxing for a possibly a few more lucrative paydays?
Tonight we saw a 40-year-old master of the sport teach a master of a different sport why he is TBE.
August 27th 2017 @ 2:57pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | August 27th 2017 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
Anyone expecting anything different? Only reason he lasted as long as he did is because Mayweather let him.
August 27th 2017 @ 3:16pm
Rellum said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
They can both claimed they came out a winner. It is like it was scripted or something.
August 27th 2017 @ 3:16pm
LuckyEddie said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
It only lasted 10 rounds because that was in the contract, make the mugs feel a bit better after being ripped off. Sport is eventually going to collapse in a hole, like a ponzi scheme, with this constant sucking money out of the workers.
August 27th 2017 @ 3:04pm
Mike Julz said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:04pm | ! Report
I told you so. This was a mismatch the moment they announced it. McGregor as expected went harder in the early rounds and thats about it. Mayweather knocked his ass back to ufc. McGregor will still be smiling tho with the money hes gonna get. 50-0, legend.
August 27th 2017 @ 3:05pm
Craig said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
A fair joke really, Mayweather toyed with him for 8 rounds.
In what sport could a 40 year old compete with a professional at the peak of their powers? Lawn bowls?
August 27th 2017 @ 3:17pm
Gavin R said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
When two athletes from different sports come together? The fans bought into it enough for it to be the biggest combat sport event ever. It is what it is
August 27th 2017 @ 3:47pm
BigJ said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
Darts, pool, wwe, ufc
August 27th 2017 @ 3:38pm
Pedro the Maroon said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:38pm | ! Report
Federer showed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon that an old Champion past his prime can summon up sufficient mental strength to first outlast someone younger by a few years, much stronger and much fitter and then second to produce a sublime display of grasscourt prowess to humiliate someone 10+ years younger, faster and fitter.
This “boxing” exhibition was nothing like Wimbledon 2017.
August 27th 2017 @ 4:12pm
Craig said | August 27th 2017 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
Federer isn’t 40 nor has he been retired for 2 years.
August 27th 2017 @ 3:41pm
me too said | August 27th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
no way mcgregor stays in boxing – he wouldn’t get near the top twenty or even fifty. He earns a fortune, thanks his lucky stars, and goes back to a sport he is supreme at.