The Laurie Daley sacking: Alcohol unfairly blamed again

I will not have alcohol blamed for the demise of Laurie Daley, nor anything for that matter.

Personally, I’m sick of booze getting the rough end of the stick for everything wrong in society, most importantly the failure of New South Wales’ culture.

As an all-time great of Blues Origin, alcohol deserves better. Is this how we treat our veterans now? Just discard them at the first sign of proven culpability?

As reported yesterday, the NSWRL punted Daley from his role of overseeing routine losses to Queensland simply because of monstrous bar tabs from camp.

While I’m lead to believe the amount reported was not consumed entirely by Daley, he was still bafflingly fired simply because he was responsible for the entire operation.

Sure, a noble man has lost his job. But the real issue is this; once again, binge drinking has been unfairly ‘irrefutably identified’ as the root of an issue in rugby league.

As always, the sweet nectar is made the convenient scapegoat when all it wants to do is help footballers.

Frankly, the swift condemnation of alcohol for its role in Daley’s axing is a sad reflection of an all-too angry society that is probably just in need of a cocktail.

When will we wake up and be grateful for the contribution of hooch to Blues Origin?

Over the last 11 years, through thick and thin – mostly thin because we’re thick – there has been only one mainstay of the Blues.

The loyal, unwavering, selfless sauce.

Barring one year when it was banned and the Blues won, alcohol has been the old reliable. And if there’s anything this team needs right now, it’s loyalty.

But instead of celebrating its faithfulness and willingness to continue turning up for the sky blue jersey each year, we want to lump it with responsibility for our shortcomings.

Those quick to judge should remember this – alcohol is a sacred cow. It’s Sydney’s version of the Wally Lewis statue.

Not only is it everything to New South Wales, it’s everything to Origin. It’s iconic, it’s a part of the fabric, and apparently a highly lucrative naming sponsor.

Additionally, it’s the mate who’s always on the scene when footballers are in trouble.

It deserves better than having Daley’s sacking weighing on its cloudy conscience until it next drinks away the memory, which will probably be at lunch.

What’s next? Are we going to label gambling as the scourge of society and the catalyst for all manner of social issues too? Puh-lease.

Of greater concern, what kind of message does this send to the kids? Being sober helps achieve your dreams? Money is handy? It’s an irresponsible stance.

Alcohol brought New South Wales squads together, created cohesion, bred understanding and forged eternal relationships in the haze of hungover KFC binges.

Don’t blame drinking for the misdirected passes, defensive misreads and prolonged episodes of collaborated brain explosions that could possibly be linked to alcohol abuse.

It didn’t overlook an unmarked Brett Morris, start running sideways or freeze in game two. Just blame Jarryd Hayne, not the tinnies.

It also didn’t bow to player demands, backflip on selections or allow known loose units to gallivant on the drink – that was the toasted coaching staff’s fault, not beer’s.

We as a community have got to lay off the grog, and not in the stupid abstaining way.

In light of the way the loud mouth soup has been disrespected in this saga, I’m calling on the NSWRL board to issue an immediate pardon to booze. Hiring Brad Fittler is simply not enough of an olive branch.

This state cannot afford to become estranged from the precious fluid.

What will this state blame next year? How will we suppress the memory?