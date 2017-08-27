New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles are still in danger of missing out on finals football and need to beat the struggling New Zealand Warriors to keep their premiership dreams alive. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm AEST.
A couple of months ago, Manly were being touted as premiership dark horses courtesy of a winning run and form renaissance mid-season that had put every team on notice.
Since a heavy defeat to the Dragons over a month ago, the Sea Eagles have been unable to recover their mojo, suffering poor defeats to the Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs.
As it stands, Manly are clinging to a top eight birth and face a tricky assignment against a Warriors team welcoming back Shaun Johnson.
Although New Zealand’s finals hopes were erased several weeks ago, key players such as Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be keen to build some form ahead of October’s Rugby League World Cup.
The Warriors will also be desperate to end a seven-match losing streak and finish the final two rounds of the season with back to back wins heading into 2018.
Whatever the case, a high scoring contest awaits between two talented but inconsistent sides who still have a lot to work on defensively.
The biggest concern for Manly involves their inability to keep opposition teams at bay. Even the Bulldogs, the worst attacking team in the competition, managed to put Manly to the sword last week, which speaks volumes about the Sea Eagles’ troubles without the footy.
Prediction
If Manly are unable to muscle up in defence, the Warriors are a worthy shot of causing an upset and ending a dreadful winless run. If Manly can click into gear however, the Sea Eagles should have New Zealand covered.
Sea Eagles by 6
2:38pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:38pm | ! Report
31′ – Warriors on the attack again. Tide beginning to shift here. Manly need to hold on.
Warriors 4
Manly 8
2:34pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:34pm | ! Report
Fusitua is over and the Warriors hit back! Great news for Canberra and St George Illawarra. Contest back in the balance.
CONVERSION MISSED
Warriors 4
Manly 8
2:33pm
eagleJack said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Taupau and DCE, both Manly’s best for 20+ Rounds, may as well not be out there. Both in rubbish form.
Hope they can fight their way into form.
2:32pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:32pm | ! Report
TRY WARRIORS
Warriors 4
Manly 8
2:31pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:31pm | ! Report
26′ – Warriors right on the attack. Raiders and Dragons fans desperate for a Warriors response…
Warriors 0
Manly 8
2:30pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:30pm | ! Report
Interesting decision to go for two points there from Manly. Perhaps a sign that they are willing to knuckle down defensively and protect a small lead.
Warriors 0
Manly 8
2:29pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:29pm | ! Report
PENALTY SUCCESSFUL
Warriors 0
Manly 8
2:28pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:28pm | ! Report
22′ – Manly on the attack. Sea Eagles more switched on this afternoon compared to last week. Warriors under pressure.
Warriors 0
Manly 6
2:24pm
Alan Nicolea said | 2:24pm | ! Report
18′ – Manly in good field position to launch another offensive. Manly of course squandered a big lead against the Tigers a fortnight ago and can ill-afford to drop their bundle here.
Warriors 0
Manly 6