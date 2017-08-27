Nick Riewoldt retires as Richmond secure top-four finish

Richmond have sewn up third spot on the AFL ladder, comfortably defeating by 41 points a disappointing St Kilda outfit who arguably played merely one great quarter in Nick Riewoldt’s final ever game.

While Essendon’s narrow win over Fremantle (confirmed about 15 minutes into the first quarter) meant that St Kilda’s finals chances were a nearly impossible proposition, they would’ve sabotaged themselves regardless with a poor opening half.

There would be no high-scoring action in the first quarter, with both teams taking their time getting their groove on.

It was the Tigers who would take first blood, booting two goals in the first 10 minutes – through the excellent Jacob Townsend and Shaun Grigg – while St Kilda failed to register an impact.

While the Saint’s managed to show passable competitiveness heading towards the end of the first stanza, it was Richmond who finished off stronger, and they had four goals to the Saint’s one come the first break.

St Kilda’s poor day got worse in the second, as Richmond put them to the sword with a powerful period in which they scored five unanswered goals and blew the margin out, before St Kilda steadied through a second, and then a third, goal to Jade Gresham, and a goal to Billy Longer from a controversial free kick.

Richmond, though, weren’t bothered, and continued their excellent quarter with late goals to Trent Cotchin and Dan Butler.

To their credit, though, St Kilda stormed back into the game, producing a brilliant third quarter. All of a sudden, they produced some brilliant pressure (for the first half of the quarter, they were in their forward half about 70 per cent of the time) and they managed to constrict the previously free flowing Richmond to just the one major, while kicking four of their own.

The margin was 25 at half time, and the ‘G was on edge.

It needn’t be, though, as Richmond found its spark again. The Tigers dominated their opponents in Nick Riewoldt’s final quarter of league footy, booting seven goals to four to run out 41 point winners.

For the victors, Dustin Martin was sensational (36 disposals and 3 goals), whilst Brandon Ellis (30 touches), Grigg (24 and 3 goals) and Cotchin (26 disposals). Jack Riewoldt (3 goals) was also impressive, and Jacob Townsend (5 goals, to go with his 6 last weekend) was also a sensational forward target.

St Kilda were well served by Dunstan (30 touches), Seb Ross (25 disposals) and Jack Steven (26). Brilliant youngsters Jack Steele (28, and 8 tackles) and Jack Billings (28 and two goals) were also impressive. The man of the moment, Nick Riewoldt, has 15 touches, one goal and 8 marks in a fine, final performance.

St Kilda’s season has come to a bitterly disappointing end, and you’d imagine they’d be a large amount of reflection of what could’ve been in such a promising year. Richmond, however, will go into their most promising finals campaign in years, and will face Geelong in their first final in two weeks’ time.