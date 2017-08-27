Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers are strongly favoured to secure an eighth straight victory when they host a St George Illawarra Dragons side needing a win to keep their season alive. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.

What a difference a few months can make. The Dragons opened the season with a resounding win over premiership favourites the Panthers, leading many to assume that Penrith were prematurely labelled a contender.

Fast forward to round 24 and the Panthers are surging on the back of seven straight wins that currently has them well in the running to host a home final.

The Dragons meanwhile have faded tremendously after such a promising opening to the season. The Red V currently sit on 11 wins and need a victory today to not only stay in touch with the top eight, but to keep the Canberra Raiders at bay.

In good news for the Dragons, NSW Origin forward Tyson Frizell has been passed fit to play and will take his place in a strong Dragons pack.

The Panthers are still missing Matt Moylan, but Nathan Cleary’s recent run of good form should counteract any loss in potency suffered through Moylan’s absence.

Form wise, Penrith should be expected to account for a Dragons team that has faded significantly. The Panthers win over the Raiders away from home last week was testament to the team’s much improved resolve after such a poor start to the season.

The Dragons, on the other hand, have suffered poor recent defeats to the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs – two teams not even in the running for a finals berth.

Prediction

Even without Moylan, the Panthers at their best could perhaps end the Dragons premiership aspirations with a win at home. Across the park, they possess a strong mix of power and talent that should prove too much for the Dragons to handle.

Panthers by 12