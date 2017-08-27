Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for the Springboks?

After an inspiring effort on Saturday night in the second Bledisloe Test – ultimately won that fell just short of a win – the Wallabies must turn their attention to a meeting with the Springboks in two weeks.

Australia are hosting South Africa in the third game of the Rugby Championship for both teams at nib Stadium in Perth.

The Wallabies will enter the match winless after two defeats at the hands of the All Blacks, but the Springboks will come in 2-0 after two cracking victories over Argentina.

What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against the Springboks in two weeks’ time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:

Wallabies team versus All Blacks Bledisloe 2

1. Scott Sio (33 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (121 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (13 Tests)

4. Rob Simmons (72 Tests)

5. Rory Arnold (13 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (4 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (69 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (16 Tests)

9. Will Genia (79 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (46 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (13 Tests)

12. Kurtley Beale (61 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (48 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (17 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (56 Tests) Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (72 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (10 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (81 Tests)

19. Izack Rodda (0 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (8 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (14 Tests)

23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!