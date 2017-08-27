Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for the Springboks?

After an inspiring effort on Saturday night in the second Bledisloe Test – ultimately won that fell just short of a win – the Wallabies must turn their attention to a meeting with the Springboks in two weeks.
Australia are hosting South Africa in the third game of the Rugby Championship for both teams at nib Stadium in Perth.
The Wallabies will enter the match winless after two defeats at the hands of the All Blacks, but the Springboks will come in 2-0 after two cracking victories over Argentina.
What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against the Springboks in two weeks’ time?
For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.
Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?
Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?
In short – who comes in, who goes out?
There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.
For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:
Wallabies team versus All Blacks Bledisloe 2
1. Scott Sio (33 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (121 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (13 Tests)
4. Rob Simmons (72 Tests)
5. Rory Arnold (13 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (4 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (69 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (16 Tests)
9. Will Genia (79 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (46 Tests)
11. Henry Speight (13 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (61 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (48 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (17 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (56 Tests)
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (72 Tests)
17. Tom Robertson (10 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (81 Tests)
19. Izack Rodda (0 Tests)
20. Lopeti Timani (8 Tests)
21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (14 Tests)
23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)
What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!
Fionn said | August 27th 2017 @ 8:02am | ! Report
1. As per usual, Moore has gotta go (but as per usual, he won’t). Scrummaging was appalling with Moore on the field. TPN to start and Latu to come off the bench once he has recovered. Until then, Uelese/Ready/Hanson/Man Rea to provide bench cover.
2. Beale has improved his defence no end, but he still missed 3 of 10 attempted tackles. A 70% success rate isn’t high enough for an international inside centre. Further, Beale is better attacking in space and being able to weave in and out rather than playing more structured in at 12. Beale should be switched to fullback – where he plays his best rugby and can take clearances – and given Folau spends a lot of time attacking on the wing anyway now. If Cheika is wedded to Folau being in the 15 jersey then put Folau in DHPs spot.
A straighter running 12 like Kerevi, Meakes or even Hodge should be brought in. My pick would be Kerevi.
3. Alaalatoa isn’t being able to replicate his Brumbies form on the international stage yet, I think Kepu should start and Ala should provide cover.
4. Hanigan is still a passenger. It isn’t his fault as he tries so hard, he is just too young, too small, too light and too weak to be playing at international level. Maybe he will be a Wallaby mainstay in a couple of years, but until then this experiment has to be over. Needs to be replaced with an equally strong line-out target – should be Fardy, Ross Haylett-Petty or Higginbotham, but unless Cheika has a change of heart that won’t happen. I have heard from several Tah fans that I trust that Dempsey is a good target and more physical than Hanigan. Try him.
5. McMahon is not an 8, he had a great work-rate but didn’t provide enough bulk at the back of the scrum and doesn’t have enough impact for an 8. Timani to come in at 8. McMahon can provide bench impact.
6. DHP is not in good form. His high-ball taking is ostensibly a strength, and was on the EOYT last year, but he has not shown it in 2017. He needs to move to the bench and be replaced by Beale or Hodge on the wing.
7. Foley will forever remain at 10, I am unfortunately resigned to this fact, but he needs to have a kick off with Beale in order to determine who will be the goal-kicker, and he needs to give touchfinding and clearance kicking duties to Beale, Hodge or DHP.
8. Obviously Simmons should go as soon as Coleman is better.
Overall, very solid effort from the team. Aside from the scrum, restarts and Foley’s kicking it was a really good performance, despite the team missing a few too many tackles.
PeterK said | August 27th 2017 @ 8:35am | ! Report
agree with all this
cookie said | August 27th 2017 @ 8:14am | ! Report
Moore has gotta go… I just can’t believe he is starting let alone still in the team. He even looks bewildered as to why he is in the team.
Hanigan is a developmental player love him or hate him we really could do with a bigger 6 on the paddock.
Someone like Izack Rodda or Simmons to 6 or RHP or Douglas.
Otherwise if and more likely than not that Cheika sticks with him, he needs to be bulked up in a hurry.
Yes we all know we need a big 8 and we know that McMahon is going overseas and he is not an 8 but to be honest I’m not seeing anyone else make themselves unpickable.
So I wonder if there are any locks such as izack Rodda that can be converted to an 6 or 8?
Rodda
Douglas
Simmons
???????
Fionn said | August 27th 2017 @ 8:16am | ! Report
We have a bunch of 6s in Higginbotham, Ross Haylett-Petty and Fardy. Cheika just has to use them.
Failing them, Dempsey is in the squad. Simmons and Rodda are too slow to play 6.