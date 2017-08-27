Twelve quick takes from AFL Round 23

Well! That was a crazy finish. The home-and-away season is all wrapped up. The finals are locked in. Here’s my quick takes from Round 23.

Just before that though, click here for all the details around who made finals, who plays who, when, and where.

Dee-vastated! Melbourne miss the unmissable finals berth

Melbourne’s upset loss to Collingwood on Saturday was exactly the kind of horrific twist that you would absolutely see coming if you’ve followed this team through their eleven-year finals drought.

No other team gets the jitters like the Dees – and there’s a few in the running for that role, but they still win out – and losing a match against a team well below them on the ladder that would’ve guaranteed them a finals berth is as predictable as the tides.

I mean, this is a Collingwood side that was missing first choice players like Daniel Wells, Levi Greenwood, Jordan De Goey, Travis Varcoe, and a little-known bloke names Scott Pendlebury. Come on Melbourne.

Jesse Hogan injuring his hamstring was just another cruel twist of fate in a cruel year. Hasn’t the poor bloke been through enough? He and Melbourne have built up enough karmic backpay that they’ll likely win the lottery twelve weeks in a row next year and strike oil in their training field.

The worst part must be knowing that all it would have taken is one extra goal against Fremantle in Round 4, or Hawthorn in Round 7, or North in Round 19, and this all could have been avoided. Melbourne fans, I feel ya.

On the other side of the scale it means that the West Coast Eagles sneak into September and live another day. I had written them off completely, so bravo to them, they certainly proved me wrong and love to see it when teams do.

To do it with Lewis Jetta and Jack Darling, surely the two most maligned players at the club, scoring the clutch goals – just unbelievable. What a game of football.

Tiger time, top four! But straight sets could be a worry…

Well there you go – just a year after appearing to have rejoined the ranks of the basket cases of the competition, Richmond have turned it around and finished in the top four.

It’s a remarkable effort from the Tigers. They went through an extensive independent club review last year and made a lot of changes, and it’s clear that they got things right.

However… fans should still be a little worried. As I’ve said before, finishing in the top four does not guarantee a finals win, with more and more teams going out in straight sets exits these days.

The Tigers will play Geelong in the first week, a side they lost to just a fortnight ago, and Geelong will have Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan as inclusions compared to that match.

Of course, it will be at the MCG instead of Simonds Stadium, which is a boost for the Tigers.

The loser of that match, whoever it is, will be in serious danger, since the most likely result is that they’ll be up against the dangerous Sydney Swans in a semi-final.

However, the winner will have a home preliminary final at the MCG, a golden opportunity to cement a grand final berth, and what a story it would be to see the Tigers on that stage.

Flat form on the road will cost Giants in finals

On Saturday night the GWS Giants finally assembled what most would say is the best possible side they can put on paper, albeit perhaps with the absence of Ryan Griffen.

That’s an impressive feat given the injury crisis that has, at times, threatened to derail their season. They looked like they were ready to peak at the right time.

Instead, the Giants’ “final form” – as Ryan Buckland so elegantly put it – was a flop. Despite the numbers, despite the names, they’re still a mediocre team on the road.

With the talent that GWS have on paper they simply should have no business losing to a Geelong side that is missing Joel Selwood. None.

Instead they fell short, just like they did to Adelaide and Richmond, the only other top-eight sides they’ve played outside of Sydney or Canberra this year.

As a result they’re now traveling in the first week of finals. And in the longer term, unless the AFL makes radical change, they’ll always have to travel to play in a grand final.

Right now, that’s their Achilles’ heel – and until they fix it, their finals efforts will come to naught.

Collingwood’s late-season form shouldn’t save Nathan Buckley

In early July, Collingwood announced that Nathan Buckley would certainly see out the remainder of 2017, no decision would be made on his future at the club until after the home-and-away season finished.

In the time since, Collingwood have had four wins (including some over solid sides like West Coast and this Melbourne), a draw with the minor premiers, and two losses.

That’s quality form no matter what way you look at it and if you could extrapolate it out across a full season it would be more than enough to play finals.

After a spirit-raising win like Saturday’s, it’s no surprise that there’s a positive mood around Collingwood, and you’d think to yourself surely, surely you don’t sack a bloke after that.

But Nathan Buckley has had a six-year tenure as senior coach of the Collingwood Magpies, and they’d be absolutely mad to sign him again based solely off seven weeks of form.

“The vibe of the thing” might be a good enough reason for the government not to take away a man’s home – his castle – but it’s not something Collingwood should make their coaching decision on.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not saying that the Pies should sack Buckley. In fact, I’ve argued the opposite several times this year.

I wrote on Friday about what I think the Pies will do and why. But just because I think it’ll happen, doesn’t mean I agree with it.

But if they do reappoint him, it must be for many more reasons than just some mildly encouraging form once the season was already over and all the pressure went away.

Otherwise the likely result is that we’ll just be right back here again asking this same question at the end of 2019.

Kardinia final a fair question, but Cats not the only team disadvantaged

So, Geelong are hosting another final, and the inevitable question is being asked by Cats fans all around the land – why can’t we play it at home, our real home, Kardinia Park?

And look, I don’t entirely disagree. To my mind, it wouldn’t be unreasonable at all for the Cats to play eleven games a year there, and any finals they host as well.

I’ll always be the first person to say that the commercial desires of the AFL shouldn’t impact upon the fairness of how games are fixtured.

That said, you could make the argument that it’s not just about money, but giving as many fans as possible the chance to enjoy a big game.

A final against the Tigers at the MCG will draw at least 50000 more fans than could be fit in Kardinia Park, and while you could argue that AFL shouldn’t put money ahead of fairness, fans being able to enjoy the game might well be a higher priority.

It’s worth noting too that the Cats are not the only team that has to cop playing a home final somewhere they’d rather not.

Sydney and GWS for example will probably still on occasion be forced into fixtures at ANZ Stadium in the future, and Etihad-based clubs in Melbourne will likely never play finals there.

It seems to be just a rule of the league that a Victorian club plays its finals at the MCG, and maybe that’s not perfect but neither is the fact that the grand final is played there every year.

Would it be nice if there was a way for every club to play home finals at their preferred ground without locking thousands of fans out of the games?

Yep, for sure. But it’s not the greatest injustice in the history of the world that there isn’t.

Time to let Gary go, Gold Coast

We’ve got a whole two weeks before finals get underway (who on Earth thought that was a good idea?) so strap yourself in for what will no doubt be a busy period of post-season news from the ten clubs for whom that time has come.

Delistings galore, trade rumours aplenty, and perhaps some official requests from one player or another to be elsewhere in 2017.

Most of the big names are going to be involved in the finals series – Dustin Martin, Josh Kelly, Jake Lever – but I’ll be staggered if we don’t hear some big news about Gary Ablett in the next two weeks.

I’m not going to go quite so far into tin foil hat territory as to read anything too much into his regular late withdrawals from the team this year, but it seems abundantly clear that he has played his last game at Gold Coast.

That leaves two possibilities – get that trade home to Geelong, if the Suns will let him, or retire from the game.

And Gold Coast… just let him go. Seriously. It’s not going to give the Suns a big bonus now but in ten years time they’ll be able to look back and say we did the right thing, rather than force the greatest player of the era out of the game just for the sake of being petty. We were the bigger man.

I’m confident that’s what will happen too. The AFL still pulls the strings at the Suns and while they want them to succeed, they also know that the story of an Ablett return home is too good to pass up.

Might as well be first thing Monday morning – hold a quick presser. Say this: We know Gary wants out and we’re going to get him there. We’ll be glad to have one less headache while we’re trying to find a new senior coach. Gary played some great footy for us, thanks for the memories, and we wish him well. All class.

Stevie J will play, the Giants don’t have anyone else

Eight disposals and no scoreboard impact on Saturday night will challenge for the title of Steve Johnson’s worst AFL game, and it might also be his last.

He looked pretty hampered by his troublesome knee at times, and really, it’s no surprise that he has decided to call time on his career this year.

He has two weeks to get himself right before the Giants’ finals campaign begins. Maybe that’s enough time – but there are those who would say even if he’s okay to play, he shouldn’t.

His form in 2017, after all, has been very hot and cold. He’s had a game-winner against Richmond and showed us some freaky skills, but also plenty of weeks where he’s been noticeably unnoticed.

He’s averaging less than a goal a game this year which is the first time since 2014, and in that year he averaged ten more disposals a game than he is now.

There’s always a temptation for a team to carry a retiring champion through finals, but this should only be done if they’re contributing.

Sometimes it’s better to be ruthless, even if it hurts – like Brad Sewell and Hawthorn in 2015, for example.

That said, I’d wager that Johnson still will play for the Giants, if he’s fit enough. The simple fact is they don’t really have a logical replacement.

Someone like Matt de Boer could come in to add a little midfield depth, but I’d honestly rather park Johnson in a forward pocket and hope for the best. There’s got to still be a little bit of rusty old magic left in his boot.

The one to maybe consider would be Tim Taranto, but he is also a risk of sorts – he hasn’t played for two months and has only recently been taken off the injury list.

Jaeger’s flash of brilliance should give Hawks fans hope

It’s been a rough season to be Jaeger O’Meara. There’s been an enormous amount of scrutiny on him and yet for the third year in a row, he’s had to spend so much time in the recovery ward.

Now, forget how you feel about Hawthorn for a minute, and take some joy in the fact than an elite talent got back out there this week and played his first really good game in about three years.

Twenty-five touches and eleven tackles from Jaeger was not just a one-off good performance, but an ominous warning shot to close out the year letting us know that next year, he just might explode.

It was still a very inside sort of role – lots of handballs, few kicks, more contested possesions than uncontested, and not a mark to be seen.

Jaeger, at his best, is that kind of hybrid midfield dynamo who is elite both in and out of the contest, and it’s when we see him get that kind of versatility back that it will be time to really be scared.

In the meantime though, this was a good start, a nice way to finish off the year, and something that will give him some confidence and positivity with which to attack the pre-season.

Go well, Jaeger. See you in 2018.

Buddy’s perfect ten delivers Coleman win… but not top four

Dustin Martin will win the Brownlow this year, and maybe Patrick Dangerfield the AFLPA MVP, but Lance Franklin is the No.1 player in the AFL, no doubt about it.

It was a scintillating a performance as you will see all year watching him tear Liam Jones apart at the SCG on Saturday. Is it too late to delist that bloke? Just kidding.

Ten goals is a number we haven’t seen anyone hit in almost two years, and it symbolised an inhuman effort from Franklin to try and boost his team into the top four.

Unfortunately, for all that Buddy could do to drag his team over the line, he could do nothing to make Gold Coast even remotely competitive against Port Adelaide, and that was the end of Sydney’s top four hopes there.

Not all is lost though. The debate rages on as to whether or not top four is that much of an advantage in a world with a finals bye.

As for Buddy, well, his massive bag put him five goals up in the Coleman Medal, and neither Josh J Kennedy or Joe Daniher were able to catch him on Sunday.

It is the great man’s fourth Coleman Medal, and his second as a Sydney Swan. Only seven other players in history have won four or more Colemans, and none of them since the turn of the century, the most recent being Tony Lockett who won his fourth in 1998.

North get the win, and not a moment too spoon

I’ll be flat out honest with you – on Saturday morning I was resigned to North Melbourne losing and, as a result, copping the wooden spoon for the first time in 45 years.

The ins and outs for the Roos this week just inspired absolutely no confidence. It’s hard to believe a team with those inclusions would get within 50 points, let alone win by that much.

I had gotten pretty comfortable with the idea of having the number one draft pick too, I’ll admit, though I’m still much gladder to have won.

The Roos will hold pick four in the draft now, unless it is traded, and that might seem like a big downgrade, but it really shouldn’t.

A bloke named Marcus Bontempelli was taken at pick four in 2013 and he has turned out to be rather handy, and wound up playing in a premiership alongside the player taken No.1 that year.

My point is that the vagaries of the draft and list management are by far too unpredictable for the difference between the first pick and the fourth to be as vast as many will say.

I hope it doesn’t sound too condescending of me to say that Brisbane should be in no way disappointed with themselves having claimed the spoon.

They have a lot to look forward to. In fact, I’m writing a series of list analysis articles in the off-season and the Lions will be first cab off the rank tomorrow morning – keep an eye out for it.

Plus-and-minus would be simpler and fairer than percentage

This is an oddly specific bugbear but let me share it with you quickly. It’s the one way I wish the AFL was more like the NRL – let’s divide teams with the same number of wins by points differential, rather than percentage.

There’s two advantages with this. First of all, it’d just be a lot easier to do quick math on. Rather than constantly recalculating what margin West Coast needed this afternoon, we could just say “they have this many points to catch up”.

Second – the percentage system actually deincentivises scoring, and I reckon the vast majority of us would agree we’d rather see more scoring than less.

That happens because a win of the same margin is better for percentage if less points are scored overall than if more points are scored.

Basically, a 40 point win is 140 per cent if you score 140 and your opponent scores 100, but it’s a much better 180 per cent if you score 90 while your opponent scores 50.

I think we’d all rather see teams encouraged to score as much as possible, and the reduced amount of math needed would be a load off our minds. Get it done, Gill.

Predicting every best-and-fairest winner…

Always a fun thing to do. The finals clubs will still have some votes to give but I might as well make a call on them all now. Let me know what you think of mine, and tell me yours.

Adelaide Crows – Rory Sloane

Brisbane Lions – Dayne Zorko

Carlton Blues – Bryce Gibbs

Collingwood Magpies – Taylor Adams

Essendon Bombers – Michael Hurley

Fremantle Dockers – Brad Hill

Geelong Cats – Patrick Dangerfield

Gold Coast Suns – Jarrod Harbrow

GWS Giants – Josh Kelly

Hawthorn Hawks – Tom Mitchell

Melbourne Demons – Clayton Oliver

North Melbourne Kangaroos – Ben Brown

Port Adelaide Power – Robbie Gray

Richmond Tigers – Dustin Martin

St Kilda Saints – Seb Ross

Sydney Swans – Lance Franklin

West Coast Eagles – Elliot Yeo

Western Bulldogs – Jack Macrae