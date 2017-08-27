VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs All Blacks Bledisloe 2

The Wallabies were almost winners – so very, very, very close to levelling the Bledisloe Cup series at 1-all and scoring what would’ve been a memorable victory.

Ah well. Such is life. While they didn’t get the win, there’s still a lot to be chuffed about from last night’s game, when you consider that Australia were given an ice cube’s chance in hell before the kick-off.

It was a massive turnaround and perhaps most encouragingly, it was done by a team pretty simillar to last week.

Who was it exactly in the side that turned it around? Which individual players delivered those performances that gave the Wallabies a chance at an upset?

We’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgments…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.