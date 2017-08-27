WATCH: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing highlights

Floyd Mayweather has defeated Conor McGregor by a technical knock out in their big-money fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The result means that Mayweather goes to a perfect 50-0 record in his professional boxing career, and his legacy in the sport is surely secure.

McGregor started the fight well and held his own in the first few rounds, doing the majority of the attacking as Mayweather held firm.

However Mayweather was simply biding his time as he so often has before, and he gradually became more offensive as the battle went on.

From the seventh round on or so it was clear that Mayweather had the fight won, and it was only a matter of time.

A dominant attacking string of blows in the tenth round from Mayweather saw the referee step in and call an end to the fight.