Was that a watershed moment for the Wallabies?

The Wallabies may not have beaten the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday night, but they went damn close.
Perhaps the most damning element of the loss in Sydney, apart from the general disorgansation defensively, was the apparent lack of effort displayed by the men in gold. In Dunedin there could be no accusations of lack of commitment to the cause.
The Wallabies may have ultimately fallen short, but the performance was one of such grit and determination – with ball in hand and without – that the result almost felt insignificant in the end. Sure, it would have been wonderful from an Australian perspective to have won the game, but for so long all that Wallabies fans have asked for is for the players to play like it means everything – and they did just that.
Credit in glorious defeat aside, the match was decided by the basics – errant goal kicking from fly-half Bernard Foley, which has been a bugbear for fans for some time now – and the Wallabies’ inability to secure the ball from restarts, none more crucial than the penultimate restart after Kurtley Beale’s try to put the Wallabies in front. Secure that ball and the Wallabies surely win.
The harsh truth is that until the Wallabies find a decent goal kicker they cannot expect to beat the best teams. You simply cannot afford to leave nine points out on the park in missed kicks and get away with it. Some fans will point to the rotten luck of Foley hitting the upright on three separate occasions, but this is international rugby, and they were playing indoors. You won’t find more kicker-friendly conditions.
But cast aside the disappointment of the result, and Saturday night did feel like a watershed moment for Wallabies fans. Supporters of the national team have been crying out for something – anything! – to get behind. The match in Dunedin gave them plenty.
The Wallabies were adamant that they would not be changing their defensive structure after the debacle in Sydney, however there were some obvious tweaks made to the set up.
Foley and Beale spent a lot more time defending in their ten and 12 channels and did so with great credit. It was that combination, Foley low and Beale high, which inflicted the best tackle of match, on Sonny Bill Williams which resulted in Beale stripping the ball in contact.
The additions of Dane Haylett-Petty and Tevita Kurindrani, who had a monster game in attack, to the backline gave the Wallabies a much tighter feel than the mix-n-match selections of Samu Kerevi and Curtis Rona the previous week.
There were still some scary moments defensively, with Nathan Grey’s tactic of employing screening defenders behind the main defensive line causing headaches for defenders not sure whether to slide and cover the overlap or push in and close the hole on their inside.
On several occasions the Wallabies’ master plan was picked apart by simple draw-and-pass attack from the All Blacks.
But this is the best team in the game, you’re unlikely to shut them down completely, the best outcome is to keep them as quiet as is reasonably possible, so Grey and the Wallabies must be handed credit for doing just that.
In attack, the Wallabies appeared to finally practice what they preach – keeping the ball in hand. Sean McMahon and the aforementioned Kuridrani in particular ran the ball at the line with a ferocity which has been sorely missed for some time.
The simple desire to get over the gain line, the willingness to hit the ball at full speed and bend the defensive line makes players like McMahon so valued. The fact that he has been allowed to slip through the Super Rugby cracks and sign overseas is a huge blow for the Wallabies based on this performance. The phase play in the build up to Will Genia’s try, in which McMahon handled twice, was some of the best attacking rugby the Wallabies have played in years.
The Wallabies can take heart from the fact that all of this came in the absence of the inspirational Adam Coleman, and it should not be understated how well Michael Hooper handled referee Nigel Owens. Hooper had a relatively quiet game by his lofty standards, but the way in which he lead his team and managed to stay on the good side of the officials – something previous captain Stephen Moore seemed perennially unable to do – bodes well.
Special mention too for the Wallabies’ set piece. The lineout, lead by Rob Simmons, looked solid under the most extreme of examinations, while the scrum just about managed to hold its own once Moore had been replaced by Tatafu Polota-Nau. Moore must surely have started his last game for the Wallabies now.
The Wallabies were clearly exposed as being underdone in the first Bledisloe encounter a week ago but remained steadfast in their belief in their methods under tremendous pressure from the public.
Saturday’s performance will provide some vindication for Cheika and co, while also buying them some time to iron out the remaining kinks in the system ahead of the matches against South Africa and Argentina.
Lostintokyo said | August 27th 2017 @ 4:51am |
Well done Wallabies.
August 27th 2017 @ 4:56am
Gewurtz said | August 27th 2017 @ 4:56am |
Maybe. But MC’s behaviour in the caoches’ box is still lamentable…and the TV producers know it. For the world to see.
August 27th 2017 @ 5:12am
englishbob said | August 27th 2017 @ 5:12am |
Great great game of rugby, one of the best ive seen in years.
Berny’s kicking aside(nuf said, should have been Beale after the second miss) it was hard to pick many flaws, the missed tackle count seemed high but some of those will have been roadbump tackles which slowed down the attacking players, the defensive display was very good, you cant completely stop NZ from scoring tries in perfect conditions.
As for the watershed moment, the clue will be if the wallabies can beat SA away, on this performance they should beat SA ARG at home and Bledisloe 3 should be a great watch.
PS. The REAL watershed moment will be if Chek makes the selection changes he has too, Moore dropped or benched, hannigan gone for now and find someway to start Timani
August 27th 2017 @ 5:35am
Ben said | August 27th 2017 @ 5:35am |
Yup..Cheika has no self control..he goes right off even when his team has been awarded the penalty…
He has that “everyone is against us” and “everyone is just so incompetant out there except me” kind of attitude.
Now i know the Aussie phyche has definitly changed…never thought i’d hear the day ..”credit in glorious defeat aside…”.
Motm Ioane was outstanding.
Some who were great last week were awol…Squire.
Savea whilst great with and over the ball was found out on his close in defence. Thats where Cane is invaluable.
SBW was out of sorts..wonder if his head knock last week played a part. First 4 handling errors were all his although 1 was a bad pass.
Mckenzie is just not ready for this level imo..plays a bit immature..brilliance coupled with brainfades. Dagg back to fullback for me and with Smith gone now Milner-Skudder gets back in.
Scrum was immense and embarrassed the aussies.
Laulala was good back in black.
Crotty seems injury prone.
Nailbiter of a match but thoroughly enjoyable..good to see a contest with Aus again thats not over by halftime.
Folau was back to his galloping bedt but boy does he go missing on defence. Foley was good apart from his terrible goal kicking and Genia turned it right up. His snipe from a rapidly retreating scrum leading to the try reminded me of a snipe in similar circumstances where he scored some years ago.
Mcmahon went real well but Hooper needs to get stuck into the tough stuff more to help him.
Hannigan is just not up to this level. Shouldve been carded for his interfera Beale was dangerous all round.
Good to see some steel in defence but they still get opened up too easily to say Greys defensive systems actually work.
August 27th 2017 @ 5:35am
Dally said | August 27th 2017 @ 5:35am |
THAT is how you play with passion, grit and pride as a Wallaby team.
THAT is the level and standard that must be applied every minute of every game.
THAT is great work by the leaders of this side.
THAT is how you get fans behind you, even when you lose and the game perhaps should have been closed out.
They’ll be so disappointed but god damn they gave it a red hot go with all their might and you can’t ask for much more than THAT at the end of the day. In fact it’s all you can ever ask for.
Go Wallabies.