AFL announces 40-man 2017 All Australian squad

By The Roar , 28 Aug 2017

The AFL has announced it’s 40-man squad from which the 2017 All Australian team will be selected.

The final 22-man All Australian team will be announced on Wednesday night.

Adelaide Crows

Eddie Betts

Matt Crouch

Sam Jacobs

Rory Laird

Jake Lever

Tom T Lynch

Rory Sloane

Taylor Walker

Brisbane Lions

Dayne Zorko

Carlton Blues

Sam Docherty

Matthew Kreuzer

Collingwood Magpies

Jeremy Howe

Adam Treloar

Essendon Bombers

Joe Daniher

Michael Hurley

Zach Merrett

Fremantle Dockers

None

Geelong Cats

Patrick Dangerfield

Joel Selwood

GWS Giants

Toby Greene

Josh Kelly

Tom Scully

Dylan Shiel

Hawthorn Hawks

Tom Mitchell

Melbourne Demons

Jeff Garlett

Michael Hibberd

Neville Jetta

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Ben Brown

Port Adelaide Power

Robbie Gray

Tom Jonas

Paddy Ryder

Richmond Tigers

Dustin Martin

Alex Rance

St Kilda Saints

Dylan Roberton

Sebastian Ross

Sydney Swans

Lance Franklin

Josh P Kennedy

West Coast Eagles

Josh J Kennedy

Jeremy McGovern

Elliot Yeo

Western Bulldogs

Marcus Bontempelli