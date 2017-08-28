 

AFL announces 40-man 2017 All Australian squad

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 ,

2 Have your say

    The AFL has announced it’s 40-man squad from which the 2017 All Australian team will be selected.

    The final 22-man All Australian team will be announced on Wednesday night.

    Adelaide Crows
    Eddie Betts
    Matt Crouch
    Sam Jacobs
    Rory Laird
    Jake Lever
    Tom T Lynch
    Rory Sloane
    Taylor Walker

    Brisbane Lions
    Dayne Zorko

    Carlton Blues
    Sam Docherty
    Matthew Kreuzer

    Collingwood Magpies
    Jeremy Howe
    Adam Treloar

    Essendon Bombers
    Joe Daniher
    Michael Hurley
    Zach Merrett

    Joe Daniher Essendon Bombers AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    Fremantle Dockers
    None

    Geelong Cats
    Patrick Dangerfield
    Joel Selwood

    GWS Giants
    Toby Greene
    Josh Kelly
    Tom Scully
    Dylan Shiel

    Hawthorn Hawks
    Tom Mitchell

    Melbourne Demons
    Jeff Garlett
    Michael Hibberd
    Neville Jetta

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    Ben Brown

    Ben Brown North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL 2017

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    Port Adelaide Power
    Robbie Gray
    Tom Jonas
    Paddy Ryder

    Richmond Tigers
    Dustin Martin
    Alex Rance

    St Kilda Saints
    Dylan Roberton
    Sebastian Ross

    Sydney Swans
    Lance Franklin
    Josh P Kennedy

    West Coast Eagles
    Josh J Kennedy
    Jeremy McGovern
    Elliot Yeo

    Western Bulldogs
    Marcus Bontempelli

    It's Finals Time! Show off the best your club has to offer at the business end of the season. We're accepting entries for the Club Roar Awards, judged by Olympian Steven Bradbury. Submit now because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.