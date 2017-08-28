AFL announces 40-man 2017 All Australian squad

The AFL has announced it’s 40-man squad from which the 2017 All Australian team will be selected.
The final 22-man All Australian team will be announced on Wednesday night.
Adelaide Crows
Eddie Betts
Matt Crouch
Sam Jacobs
Rory Laird
Jake Lever
Tom T Lynch
Rory Sloane
Taylor Walker
Brisbane Lions
Dayne Zorko
Carlton Blues
Sam Docherty
Matthew Kreuzer
Collingwood Magpies
Jeremy Howe
Adam Treloar
Essendon Bombers
Joe Daniher
Michael Hurley
Zach Merrett
Fremantle Dockers
None
Geelong Cats
Patrick Dangerfield
Joel Selwood
GWS Giants
Toby Greene
Josh Kelly
Tom Scully
Dylan Shiel
Hawthorn Hawks
Tom Mitchell
Melbourne Demons
Jeff Garlett
Michael Hibberd
Neville Jetta
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Ben Brown
Port Adelaide Power
Robbie Gray
Tom Jonas
Paddy Ryder
Richmond Tigers
Dustin Martin
Alex Rance
St Kilda Saints
Dylan Roberton
Sebastian Ross
Sydney Swans
Lance Franklin
Josh P Kennedy
West Coast Eagles
Josh J Kennedy
Jeremy McGovern
Elliot Yeo
Western Bulldogs
Marcus Bontempelli
August 28th 2017 @ 11:24am
TomC said | August 28th 2017 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Clayton Oliver missing is a big surprise. Mitch Duncan another I can think of who is a bit unlucky. But then how many midfielders can you select?
One other selection that stands out for me is Dylan Roberton. He was superb in the first half of the year but nowhere near as influential late in the season. With Howe, Hibberd, Laird and Docherty already in the squad I think you could justify excluding a fifth half back flanker.
August 28th 2017 @ 11:46am
Brendon the 1st said | August 28th 2017 @ 11:46am | ! Report
Great to see Tom Jonas in, he’s had a fantastic year.