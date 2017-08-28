Hardwick: Tigers can achieve AFL ultimate

Proud coach Damien Hardwick has lauded Richmond’s AFL resurgence, saying they are capable of the ultimate in this finals series.

The Tigers confirmed the double chance with Sunday’s 41-point win over St Kilda at the MCG.

“I’m really proud of this group and this club overall,” Hardwick said.

“We had a really horrible year last year, but this is our fourth finals series in five years – we’re a pretty good footy club.

“We haven’t had a lot of luck along the way. I’m incredibly proud of this group of players and what they represent and how they play for our fans … they’re a pleasure to coach.”

The rub of the green is falling the Tigers’ way, with the qualifying final against Geelong to be played at the Tigers’ MCG home.

The Cats finished second and Richmond third, meaning by rights the game should be played at Simonds Stadium.

But it is the only Victorian final in week one and there is no way the AFL will forego an MCG crowd of up to 90,000 compared to Simonds Stadium’s 36,000.

This season has been a massive turnaround for the Tigers.

After three losing elimination finals, they dropped out of the top eight last year and there was intense speculation about Hardwick’s future.

There was also an unsuccessful board challenge in the off-season.

Sunday’s win was in stark contrast to Richmond’s round-16 disaster, where they lost to the Saints by 67 points.

Since that fork in the road, Richmond have only lost once – to Geelong at Simonds Stadium.

After that match, Hardwick said the home crowd undoubtedly affected the free kick count.

Now, Richmond will have the advantage of their Tiger army.

“I have been privileged to be at some wonderful clubs, but when I hear that song after the siren goes, you actually feel it on the ground,” Hardwick said.

“It’s pretty special and they’ll show up in force, they always do.

For all their success, Richmond will need all the help they can get against Geelong.

They have lost their last 13 games against the Cats and only won once in the last 21.

Hardwick said the Tigers simply had to accept that bad record and the attention it receives.

“We also know if we play our best, we’re capable of beating anyone,” he said.