Has Josh Dugan played his last game in the Red V?

When Josh Dugan was a gifted youngster, sans tattoos, we got a glimpse of what he is capable, both on and off the field. All these years later, little has changed.

A powerful ball-runner, he is a sound performer at state and international level, but hasn’t really produced on a consistent basis for the Dragons, who, with another former Raider in Josh McCrone at halfback, really need some spark at the back.

Dugan spends much of a game seemingly injured, and with the look of a guy who has just sucked on a piece of lemon. It’s easy to move on from Dugan as a Dragon.

His no-show for the biggest game of the Dragons’ season should be the last time he is sighted in the team, regardless of the result of Sunday’s blockbuster against the Bulldogs.

The rise of Matt Dufty shows what a quality fullback looks like – one who sniffs around the ruck, and burns people on the outside with raw speed. Dufty’s try on Sunday was something I haven’t seen from Dugan in his five years at the club, which has yielded just 28 tries in 83 games.

The Dragons made a tough call in dropping Dugan, but it was the right one and to bring him straight back into first grade next week, disrupting a team that won so impressively, would be the wrong call.

Kurt Mann may look like he’s about 12, but plays well above his weight and puts in plenty every week. He deserves to keep his place in the team, giving Dugan plenty of time to think about his misdemeanour.

I’m not sure how Dugan’s signing was received by Sharks fans, especially with Valentine Holmes at fullback, and Dugan’s defensive frailties in the centres well known.

They have taken a risk in signing him, but good luck to Josh Dugan in 2018.