Liverpool vs Arsenal: EPL live scores, blog

Liverpool will be looking for their second win of the Premier League season when they host Arsenal. Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.

After a rough start to the Premier League by their standards, Liverpool got back to winning ways against Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane found the net in the second half to ensure his side got all three points in an unconvincing 1-nil win at home.

The Reds however, will be entering their home ground on a high having made the Champions League by defeating Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool also have beaten Arsenal in their last two games, winning both Premier League fixtures against the Gunners last season.

Emre Can, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum are looking available for the Reds, however they will be without Philipppe Coutinho.

Coutinho’s future at Anfield remains very much in doubt.

Arsenal are coming off a disappointing 1-nil loss to Stoke City away from home, in a game they dominated and had a disallowed goal due to offside.

The Gunners’ fans have already looked on edge and another loss could prompt them to bring out the infamous ‘Wenger Out’ signs once again.

Arsenal will be boosted by the returns of key men Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny, both of whom missed the first two games of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette was denied a second Premier League goal by the assistant referee last week, however he will be looking to strike at Anfield.

With Mesut Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez in the forward line, the Gunners look daunting up front.

However, it’s their defence that is the wildcard, having let in five goals in just two games.

Manager Arsene Wenger, and the Arsenal faithful will be hoping that the return of Koscielny will provide some much-needed structure in the back line.

Prediction

Both sides have firepower up front, but at the same time both defensives look vulnerable. We could be in for another thrilling contest between two sides, which could go either way.

Liverpool 3 – 3 Arsenal