Liverpool vs Arsenal: EPL live scores, blog

Liverpool will be looking for their second win of the Premier League season when they host Arsenal. Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.
After a rough start to the Premier League by their standards, Liverpool got back to winning ways against Crystal Palace.
Sadio Mane found the net in the second half to ensure his side got all three points in an unconvincing 1-nil win at home.
The Reds however, will be entering their home ground on a high having made the Champions League by defeating Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate.
Liverpool also have beaten Arsenal in their last two games, winning both Premier League fixtures against the Gunners last season.
Emre Can, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum are looking available for the Reds, however they will be without Philipppe Coutinho.
Coutinho’s future at Anfield remains very much in doubt.
Arsenal are coming off a disappointing 1-nil loss to Stoke City away from home, in a game they dominated and had a disallowed goal due to offside.
The Gunners’ fans have already looked on edge and another loss could prompt them to bring out the infamous ‘Wenger Out’ signs once again.
Arsenal will be boosted by the returns of key men Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny, both of whom missed the first two games of the season.
Alexandre Lacazette was denied a second Premier League goal by the assistant referee last week, however he will be looking to strike at Anfield.
With Mesut Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez in the forward line, the Gunners look daunting up front.
However, it’s their defence that is the wildcard, having let in five goals in just two games.
Manager Arsene Wenger, and the Arsenal faithful will be hoping that the return of Koscielny will provide some much-needed structure in the back line.
Prediction
Both sides have firepower up front, but at the same time both defensives look vulnerable. We could be in for another thrilling contest between two sides, which could go either way.
Liverpool 3 – 3 Arsenal
1:18am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:18am | ! Report
17′ – GOAL LIVERPOOL
Firmino heads the ball past Cech and Liverpool’s dominance has finally ended up with the ball
LIVERPOOL 1 – 0 ARSENAL
1:17am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:17am | ! Report
16′ – Koscielny blocks Mane’s cross and Liverpool have a corner
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:16am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:16am | ! Report
14′ – Liverpool have been pretty much in complete control since Welbeck’s chance. Arsenal just can’t get the ball off them
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:12am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:12am | ! Report
10′ – WHAT A SAVE!
Cech reads the pass across goal and what should have been a certain goal for Saleh ended up being a great save for Cech.
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:10am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:10am | ! Report
9′ – Can looks to put one in the box towards Saleh but it goes too far and Arenal have a goal kick
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:08am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:08am | ! Report
7′ – Alexis Sanchez makes a run down the middle and finds Welbeck, who hits the ball over the bar
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:06am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:06am | ! Report
6′ – Moreno puts the ball into Can, who’s header goes wide
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:06am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:06am | ! Report
5′ – Liverpool are putting several balls into the area but nothing is finding the mark
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:03am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:03am | ! Report
2′ – Sanchez struggles to find Bellerin down the left hand side
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
1:01am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:01am | ! Report
0′ – Arsenal kick-off to get this huge fixture underway
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 ARSENAL
12:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:59am | ! Report
ARSENAL SUBS:
9 Alexandre Lacazette
12 Olivier Giroud
13 David Ospina
14 Theo Walcott
20 Shkodran Mustafi
31 Sead Kolasinac
34 Francis Coquelin