Past the post: Moonee Valley and Morphettville blackbookers

The Melbourne Cup winner returning to racing was the highlight at Moonee Valley on Saturday, but there were still some very nice efforts throughout the program.

Racing was also at Morphettville and we saw what could be a good guide to the Balaklava Cup. Here are the blackbookers.

Moonee Valley

Follow

Pure Pride- O’Rachael was the obvious hard luck story, but this mare was very good herself late near the inside. 1200m at the Valley is the worst scenario for her, so to finish like that speaks volumes of how well she has come back.

Sin To Win- For punters, he was disappointing, but he just raced a touch flat second up and had no turn of foot, but he was excellent to the line and through it. Up in trip and he can win.

Bling Dynasty- I want to forgive him…just. Disappointing run here but it was a hot handicap. He’s eligible for easier so give him one more chance. Almandin a big tick too.

Lone Eagle- Bit of a hidden run from this colt. Got left flat footed when they sprinted before the turn and though he never looked comfy at the Valley, he was good late. Follow him.

Heatherly- Ran her race in the barriers I think but still did a great job to hunt up and lead at a decent clip, kick, fight, only to be nabbed late by a Group l performed mare. Effort was very good.

Boom Time/Harlow Gold- Brilliant return from a couple of high class Hayes/Dabernig stayers. Boom Time just looked a little lost on the turn getting clear but was very good late. Harlow Gold got a bad check and she was strong late herself.

Forget

Charlevoix- Yes he got held up, but he didn’t exactly ping when clear and was comfortably held late. He’s a bit of a pretender I think and he can warm the pine.

Garrard- Pretty plain I thought. Market support said she was the one who could beat Tulip but she did nothing despite a sweet trip behind the speed. Stable is proving hard to find at the moment.

Ruling Dynasty- Weir has worked his magic with some real bludgers in recent times. I’m not sure he has enough magic to turn this horse around. Admittedly in a hot race but he was dreadful at the back.

Morphettville

Follow

Miss Dragonfly- Might pay to watch out for this filly. She had no idea what she was doing and though beaten a fair way, I didn’t mind the she way hit the line and ran through it late. She will improve big time off that.

Nipperkin- This mare is just low flying at the moment. Gatt had her in complete control of the race and she was never going to get beat from the home turn.

Casque- Not sure he is a strong 1100m horse and he did cover a stack of extra ground so he ran further than 1100m and that probably cost him. A win is near for this Robbie Laing runner.

Counter Spin- He went up like he was Black Caviar 300m out and he absolutely walked in. Not sure what happened between last start and now, but it worked big time.

Balf’s Choice- Forgive run. Ran his race in patches again but was good late I’m restricted room. He’s much better when outside runners and has clear air. Still on target for the Balaklava Cup.

Forget

Beautiful Flyer- Backed hard throughout the day but she was just awful. Had the sweet run behind the speed but was one of the first best. Vet didn’t find anything. So she was just plain.

Breaker Of Chains/Swipe Me Right- Both are just becoming too costly to follow. Both hard in the market once again in the race and both were disappointing. They can win, but it won’t be with my money on.

Black Sheep- Pretty disappointing I would have thought. Looked to loom large and looked the winner for a moment, but he went backwards 200m out onwards. He’s another money muncher.