Past the post: Rosehill and Gold Coast blackbookers

Pariah stamped himself as a top three year old with a dominant win in the San Domenico and that feature win was the clear highlight on the Rosehill card.

Queensland metro racing returned to the Gold Coast also and we saw a very impressive galloper get the job done in style in the opener. Here are the horses to follow and forget.

Rosehill

Follow

Lifesaver- I was quite keen on him, so disappointed he didn’t win but I’m not prepared to sack him. Just looked to race a touch flat second up. In saying that, he was only beaten 0.4L. Would love him up in trip next time.

Improvement- She had no hope after showing no speed from the gate. On a day where those on speed were advantaged, her chances were done. Still did a nice job to make ground late.

Classic Uniform- This horse did a mighty job to finish second. Had no peace on speed and really had every right to drop out but fought on so well for second. He’s flying this horse. A win is near.

Regal Monarch- Pulled up with an abrasion so a forgive there. The run was too bad to be true.

Pariah- Looked wound up to run a big one fresh, the market suggested he would win and that is how it panned out. Sweet, sweet ride from Shinn and in the end, the win was arrogant. He’s a beauty and looking forward to seeing his progression.

Forget

Loyalty Man- That is two poor runs now on the bounce and he was plain. No excuses given the leader fought on while this bloke dropped out. Spelling paddock might be on the cards. If not, should be.

Addictive Nature- Credit to him. He got the job done on speed and fought hard to hold them out. I’m just not sure the wraps on him are justified. Beat a nice field and did it from the front. But I doubt he’s a Group 1 horse.

Condor Heroes- Think he might be a barrier trial star. Got outside the leader quite comfortably and looked to travel well but when it was crunch time he folded.

Francesco- He’s a non winner and can’t be trusted. Had a lovely sit off the pace under Avdulla, loomed large but failed to finish off, again.

Gold Coast

Follow

Of The Day- Not sure she beat much but gee whiz this win was very sharp, and she won with a bit in hand and didn’t do everything right. Looks very promising and keen to see how far she can go.

Sarajevo- He’s a nightmare to follow/trust but I didn’t mind his return here. Got back to near last, was wide, then Larry cut back to the inside, which probably wasn’t the place to be and made up ground. At this level, he can win.

Outraged- Market said he had three legs and ran accordingly. Missed the start and never really looked like a threat at any stage. Don’t sack him off that.

Gregory- Stiff watch if you were on. He goes close to winning I feel with clear air, which he never really got. He’s one to follow given the upside he has left.

Colosimo- Much better run from this filly after two poor efforts in Sydney. They rode her quiet, with cover, and she closed off well near the inside, which wasn’t the A ground. This is her level and she can win soon.

Snapper- Horror show from the 600m onwards if you were on the well backed commodity. Always held up until the final 75m when he savaged the line late. Bitter pill to swallow for those who were on.

Forget

Positive Problems- The definition of putrid. Was shocked there was money for her given her form wasn’t great and she continued it. Who knows where to now.

Londehero- This was his D-Day and he did absolutely nothing. Never looked likely at all and was a beaten horse a fair way out. His winning days could be over at this level.

Always Sacred- He’s a bugger. Promised a fair bit throughout his career but has produced two poor runs this time in. Maybe a drop in grade for a confidence boost would help.