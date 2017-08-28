Petrie confirms retirement

West Coast’s retirement list has grown even longer after former North Melbourne stalwart Drew Petrie confirmed he will hang up the boots at the end of the AFL season.

The Eagles kept their flag hopes alive with a 29-point win over Adelaide at Domain Stadium on Sunday.

The win meant West Coast finished in eighth spot, just half a percentage point ahead of Melbourne.

West Coast will now face Port Adelaide in an elimination final at Adelaide Oval on September 9.

Veteran Eagles midfielders Sam Mitchell and Matt Priddis have already confirmed they will retire at the end of the campaign.

Premiership defender Sam Butler, who is nursing a season-ending shoulder injury, is already done after announcing his retirement.

And Petrie confirmed after the win over Adelaide that he, too, will be heading into retirement once West Coast’s season is over.

Petrie thought his time in AFL ranks was over last year when he was axed as part of the Kangaroos’ cull.

But the Eagles handed him a lifeline via the rookie draft, and the 34-year-old has played a key role in getting West Coast into the finals.

With Nic Naitanui (knee) out for the season and Scott Lycett (shoulder) limited to just one game, Petrie has been forced to play as an undersized ruckman during his 14 games this year.

He also spent a stint as the club’s key forward while Josh Kennedy was missing through injury.

A broken hand in the season-opening win over his former side was a big setback, but Petrie has been a strong contributor ever since returning to the side in round 10.

“I think he’s been really embraced by our supporters,” Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

“And I think they know him for who he is as a person as well. To do that in 12 months is a credit to him and his family.”

Naitanui hasn’t played since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in round 22 last year.

The 27-year-old has looked sharp at training, but his chances of playing again this year appear extremely slim barring a magical run to the grand final from West Coast.

“He’ll keep training. If we keep advancing, you never know,” Simpson said.

“He’s looking really good at the moment. He’s super fit, healthy.

“He’s in a really good space. We’ll just keep him training.”