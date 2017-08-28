The stage is set for an exciting AFL finals series

Oh boy. After what can only be described as the most dramatic final round of a regular season ever, we have our finals line-up set, with two matches in Adelaide and one each in Sydney and Melbourne to highlight the first week of the 2017 AFL finals series.

South Australian sporting fans will be treated to two matches at home in the first week of the finals: the qualifying final between premiership favourites the Adelaide Crows and the GWS Giants, and the elimination final between Port Adelaide and the West Coast Eagles.

The Crows and Giants will kick proceedings off on the Thursday night, with both sides to enter their qualifying final off the back of final-round losses (and in the case of the Crows, consecutive losses).

The Giants’ 44-point loss to the Geelong Cats saw the Crows secure the minor premiership for the first time since 2005, and eliminated any meaning to their clash against the Eagles, which they went on to lose by 29 points.

The Crows’ 56-point win over the Giants at home in Round 1 set the tone for their entire season, whereby they finished each round in either first or second place on the ladder.

Not since Essendon in 2000 (when they were first after every round) has any side spent so long at the pointy end of the ladder for nearly an entire season.

That heavy defeat left the Giants in last place after Round 1, but then they rocketed up the ladder as the rounds progressed, eventually finishing in fourth place for the second year in a row.

If it hadn’t been for two draws against the Geelong Cats and Hawthorn, as well as a narrow loss to Carlton mid-season, they could so easily have finished on top of the ladder four years after finishing last with just one win for the entire 2013 season.

Now they return to the scene of the crime but while they will be a much better and more prepared side this time around, they will still start underdogs against a side they have only beaten once (in 2015) at a venue where they’ve only won once (against Port Adelaide in 2016).

The West Coast Eagles’ win over the Crows saw them Bradbury their way into the finals, with two late goals from Lewis Jetta and Jack Darling seeing them accrue the percentage required to overtake Melbourne on the ladder.

The Dees’ 16-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday afternoon opened the door for the Eagles to claim a coveted finals berth, and they took advantage of it against a Crows side which had nothing to play for knowing they could not be dislodged from top spot.

It was the perfect way for Adam Simpson’s men to farewell AFL football at Subiaco Oval ahead of the Eagles’ and Dockers’ move to the new Perth Stadium in 2018.

While the Eagles prepare for another September campaign, the Dees will be left to ponder what could have been; having started the round in seventh place, the Dees were nudged out of the eight by just 0.5 per cent, meaning they finished in ninth place.

In the end, they only have themselves not to blame not just for that final round slip-up, but also some ill-disciplined acts which cost Tomas Bugg, Jordan Lewis, Bernie Vince and Jesse Hogan, among others, time on the sidelines.

Additionally, Hogan’s season was also disrupted by the death of his father, a mid-season battle with testicular cancer and a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter of that fateful loss to the Magpies.

The Eagles will, on Saturday night, face a red-hot Port Adelaide side which has won its last three games, the latest of which was a 115-point thrashing of the Gold Coast Suns at home.

It was the biggest winning margin by any side this season and the 20 points they conceded was the lowest by any club since the Adelaide Crows allowed Fremantle to score only 1.7 (13) in 2009.

This elimination final will be their first finals meeting in a decade, when the Power edged the Eagles by three points in a classic qualifying final best known for it being the final game played by Brownlow Medallist Ben Cousins in Eagles colours, as he suffered a hamstring injury in the match.

The two meetings between the pair this year were split, with the Eagles winning at Saturday night’s venue, the Adelaide Oval, by ten points before the Power returned serve with a 32-point win at Subiaco in round sixteen.

That match will be played on the Saturday night, immediately after the other elimination final which will be between the Sydney Swans and Essendon at the SCG in the unusual timeslot of 4:20pm.

Not many gave the Swans a chance of reaching the finals after they started the season with six straight losses, with some suggesting that the scars of their two Grand Final failures in 2014 and 2016 would be hard to overcome.

However, 14 wins in their next 16 matches (with the only two losses being both against Hawthorn by six points) would see them rocket up the ladder to a sixth-place finish.

Their opponents, the Bombers, return to September twelve months after claiming the wooden spoon with just three victories in a season in which they had half their best side sidelined for the year due to doping suspensions.

They are the first side since the West Coast Eagles in 2010-11 to make the finals after finishing last the previous season, and interestingly it is John Worsfold who was (or is, in the case of Essendon this year) the architect of both turnarounds.

One of the burning questions entering this season was how the Bombers’ returning players would fit into a side that, despite the adversaries faced against them, still showed plenty of promise in 2016.

The presence of those experienced players helped to fast-track the development of younger players such as Andrew McGrath, Anthony McDonald-Tipingwuti and Darcy Parish, among others.

However, the club will be devoid of experience with Jobe Watson and Brent Stanton, two of the final three players remaining from the Kevin Sheedy era (the other being Heath Hocking) to hang up the boots at year’s end.

The Swans vs Bombers elimination final will be their first finals meeting at the SCG since that classic preliminary final in 1996, when Tony Lockett kicked a point after the final siren to send the Swans into their first Grand Final since 1945.

Their round 14 meeting this year was just as classic, with the Swans coming from 19 points down with five minutes remaining to steal a one-point win after the final siren, with Gary Rohan booting the winner.

It will be the third time the Bombers have travelled to Sydney this year, having lost to the GWS Giants by 16 points at Spotless Stadium in round 11.

The other match will be the second qualifying final between the Geelong Cats and Richmond, to be played at the MCG – it will be the first of only four matches played in Melbourne (including the Grand Final) this finals series.

The Tigers secured the double chance for the first time since 2001 after defeating St Kilda by 41 points, and will be hoping to make the most of its opportunities in September this year after a hat-trick of elimination final exits between 2013 and 2015 on the left side of a 13th-place finish last year.

However, standing in the way of them and a preliminary final berth is a 13-game losing streak against the Cats dating back to 2007 (when the Cats won in a landslide by a whopping 157 points), and the weight of expectations.

The Cats hope to regain Joel Selwood after he missed the last three matches, all of which they won, due to a foot injury he suffered in the loss to the Sydney Swans in round 20.

They also enter their twelfth finals series in fourteen years in very good form, having put the GWS Giants to the sword with a 44-point win at home last Saturday night.

With Selwood back on deck, the Cats’ premiership chances will be significantly boosted, with the possibility that they could face off against the Crows in the Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.

All is now set for what should be a fascinating and exciting finals series.

Qualifying finals

[1] Adelaide Crows vs [4] GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, Thursday, September 7, 7:50pm AEST

[2] Geelong Cats vs [3] Richmond at the MCG, Friday, September 8, 7:50pm AEST

Elimination finals

[6] Sydney Swans vs [7] Essendon at the SCG, Saturday, September 9, 4:20pm AEST

[5] Port Adelaide vs [8] West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval, Saturday, September 9, 7:50pm AEST