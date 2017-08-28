Wallabies deserve to be alive in Bledisloe battle

Never in the history of Bledisloe battles have the Wallabies scored 45 unanswered points in just 46 minutes that included seven tries and five conversions… but lost two Tests.

That staggering stat was only matched by the Wallabies worst Test performance in being behind 54-6 at ANZ to turn in one of their best in the Dunedin Test to lead 17-nil in 14 minutes, lost the lead three times, but fought back to lead 29-28 with four minutes to go.

To lose 35-29 was an injustice.

The form reversal in seven days was stunning as the Wallabies regained their respect, their pride and their passion.

And even All Black coach Steve Hansen gave the Wallabies credit, saying they were always capable of playing great rugby.

The turnaround was thanks to Rob Simmons, Rory Arnold, and Sean McMahon up front, with Will Genia, Kurtley Beale, and Israel Folau out the back.

All six were simply magnificent.

The only downside was the Wallaby scrum that was often monstered by the men in black.

But the Wallabies stayed in contention by attacking, the very essence of Wallaby rugby.

Their passing was crisp and accurate with no floaters, their support play was controlled, and their 48 missed tackles in the first Test finished at 32 in Dunedin.

That was acceptable when the Wallabies had only 30 per cent possession and territory in the second half.

Seeing the Wallabies were hit by the late withdrawal of the aggressive lock Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons and Rory Arnold lifted as required, with Sean McMahon very busy and effective in the tight.

But the biggest plus was Genia returning to his running best.

After Folau intercepted 26 seconds into the game, and Michael Hooper had peeled off a maul to score, Genia burst clear midfield, delivered to a supportive Hooper who sent Bernard Foley in for a superb try and a 17-point lead after only 14 minutes.

The All Blacks came back as you’d expect to trail 14-17 at the break, setting up a fascinating second half.

Another Genia bust set up his own try to regain the lead before Beale, having a blinder, touched down with only four minutes to go leading 29-28.

Enter that man the brilliant Beauden Barrett, World Rugby’s Player of the Year.

How the Wallabies lost possession yet again from the final kick off defies description.

But lost out they did, and a smiling Barrett scored his second try of the game for victory, and the Bledisloe Cup for the 15th successive year.

There was no justice in that result.

The Bledisloe should be a Test apiece with the decider at Suncorp on October 21.

Then again, “if” never wins anything.

There’s rarely been a time when a Wallaby loss should be saluted, but Dunedin was certainly an exception.

The Wallabies now know what they can produce, so there’s no excuse for anything less in the future.

It’s worth repeating that the Wallabies – in the last 32 minutes of the first Test, and the first 14 minutes of the second – scored 45 points to nil with seven tries and five conversions.

That the Wallabies lost the second 35-29 in the dying moments can also be slotted against Foley landing just two goals from six attempts totaling nine points

Three of the four misses slammed into uprights, just centimetres away from success.

That in itself was a damn shame as Foley has kicked the Wallabies to many wins in his career.

But Dunedin wasn’t one of them.