 

Wallabies DIY player ratings vs All Blacks Bledisloe 2: The results

    The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

    The Wallabies may have fallen short against the All Blacks in the final minute, but it was an improved effort all the same and that was reflected in the voting.

    Kurtley Beale continued his strong form in his return to international rugby, but it was Will Genia who took the prize as our man of the match.

    At the opposite end of the scale, patience with Stephen Moore continues to run low, as he copped the lowest rating of any player in the team.

    Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

    1. Scott Sio
    Average rating: 5.01
    Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

    2. Stephen Moore
    Average rating: 3.24
    Most common rating: 4 (22 per cent)

    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    Average rating: 4.61
    Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)

    4. Rob Simmons
    Average rating: 6.40
    Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)

    5. Rory Arnold
    Average rating: 6.06
    Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)

    6. Ned Hanigan
    Average rating: 4.32
    Most common rating: 4 (24 per cent)

    7. Michael Hooper
    Average rating: 5.78
    Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

    8. Sean McMahon
    Average rating: 7.07
    Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)

    9. Will Genia
    Average rating: 7.74
    Most common rating: 8 (49 per cent)

    10. Bernard Foley
    Average rating: 4.89
    Most common rating: 5 (25 per cent)

    11. Henry Speight
    Average rating: 4.96
    Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

    12. Kurtley Beale
    Average rating: 7.57
    Most common rating: 8 (45 per cent)

    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    Average rating: 6.86
    Most common rating: 7 (47 per cent)

    14. Dane Haylett-Petty
    Average rating: 5.80
    Most common rating: 6 (34 per cent)

    15. Israel Folau
    Average rating: 6.77
    Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

    16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Average rating: 6.44
    Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)

    17. Tom Robertson
    Average rating: 4.49
    Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)

    18. Sekope Kepu
    Average rating: 5.64
    Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

    19. Izack Rodda
    Average rating: 5.36
    Most common rating: 6 (28 per cent)

    20. Lopeti Timani
    Average rating: 4.85
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    21. Nick Phipps
    NA

    22. Reece Hodge
    Average rating: 4.83
    Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

    23. Curtis Rona
    NA

