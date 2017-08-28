The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

The Wallabies may have fallen short against the All Blacks in the final minute, but it was an improved effort all the same and that was reflected in the voting.

Kurtley Beale continued his strong form in his return to international rugby, but it was Will Genia who took the prize as our man of the match.

At the opposite end of the scale, patience with Stephen Moore continues to run low, as he copped the lowest rating of any player in the team.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 5.01

Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

2. Stephen Moore

Average rating: 3.24

Most common rating: 4 (22 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 4.61

Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)

4. Rob Simmons

Average rating: 6.40

Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)

5. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 6.06

Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 4.32

Most common rating: 4 (24 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 5.78

Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

8. Sean McMahon

Average rating: 7.07

Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 7.74

Most common rating: 8 (49 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 4.89

Most common rating: 5 (25 per cent)

11. Henry Speight

Average rating: 4.96

Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

12. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 7.57

Most common rating: 8 (45 per cent)

13. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 6.86

Most common rating: 7 (47 per cent)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

Average rating: 5.80

Most common rating: 6 (34 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 6.77

Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 6.44

Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)

17. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 4.49

Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 5.64

Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

19. Izack Rodda

Average rating: 5.36

Most common rating: 6 (28 per cent)

20. Lopeti Timani

Average rating: 4.85

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

21. Nick Phipps

NA

22. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 4.83

Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

23. Curtis Rona

NA