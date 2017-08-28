The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
The Wallabies may have fallen short against the All Blacks in the final minute, but it was an improved effort all the same and that was reflected in the voting.
Kurtley Beale continued his strong form in his return to international rugby, but it was Will Genia who took the prize as our man of the match.
At the opposite end of the scale, patience with Stephen Moore continues to run low, as he copped the lowest rating of any player in the team.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 5.01
Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)
2. Stephen Moore
Average rating: 3.24
Most common rating: 4 (22 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 4.61
Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)
4. Rob Simmons
Average rating: 6.40
Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)
5. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 6.06
Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 4.32
Most common rating: 4 (24 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 5.78
Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)
8. Sean McMahon
Average rating: 7.07
Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 7.74
Most common rating: 8 (49 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 4.89
Most common rating: 5 (25 per cent)
11. Henry Speight
Average rating: 4.96
Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)
12. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 7.57
Most common rating: 8 (45 per cent)
13. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 6.86
Most common rating: 7 (47 per cent)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
Average rating: 5.80
Most common rating: 6 (34 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 6.77
Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 6.44
Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)
17. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 4.49
Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 5.64
Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)
19. Izack Rodda
Average rating: 5.36
Most common rating: 6 (28 per cent)
20. Lopeti Timani
Average rating: 4.85
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
21. Nick Phipps
NA
22. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 4.83
Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)
23. Curtis Rona
NA
August 28th 2017 @ 12:16pm
PeterK said | August 28th 2017 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
I am sure a lot voted for the first Arnold at 4 when 2 arnolds were listed and simmons when he was added got those scores.
McMahon scored a bit high when he offered little in attack, and didn’t dominate the ruck otherwise seems about right
August 28th 2017 @ 12:51pm
Pie Thrower said | August 28th 2017 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Bernard Foley leaves 9 points out on the field and we lose the game by 6. How on earth can he be rated as highly as a five?? He failed miserably in his most important job of the night. The so called ‘Ice Man’ melted under the pressure.
If a certain other No. 10 in this country missed that many points and did all of his defending on the wing he sure as hell wouldn’t have been rated a 5 – there would be a lynch party out for his head.
August 28th 2017 @ 1:15pm
marto said | August 28th 2017 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
Foley should be a 1 at best…