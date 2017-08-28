Well played, son: Vale Drew Morphett

I was heading up the Hume on Saturday morning to watch the Swans take on Carlton when Dad sent me a text, informing me that Drew Morphett had passed away.

I switched off the music to listen to Grandstand and hear the recollections and tributes flooding in.

The journey to Sydney was a real point of reflection – here was the loss of one of my connections to the games I live and breathe.

One of the voices I would mimic in the backyard, that helped shape a love of Australian sport.

A voice that clashed just as easily with the cicadas in summer, as it warmed in the depths of winter.

Morphett brought you into MCG concrete jungle on a Saturday afternoon if you were in the garden at home; he could transport you to the outer at Kardinia Park even if you were cooking a bbq in Sydney.

He was the voice of the fan – the bellowing of “what do you think about that umpire?” – he rode your journey while expertly narrating the story at the same time.

On radio Morphett mastered the crescendo commentating in footy – in the lead up to a goal his voice would rise with the anticipation, and recede beautifully with the impeding roar of the crowd.

That roar is sacrosanct – a wonderful Australian sound that Morphett let flourish.

I worked for Spotless Catering during the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre.

Obviously there were many many highlights, and in between selling pies and ice creams I was privileged to see amazing events, including the Australian women’s waterpolo gold, and the Hackett and Perkins 1500m.

But right up there was one evening in the second week, where in a near empty centre the recognisable voice of Drew Morphett could be heard calling the ‘Bomb’, courtesy of Roy and H.G’s the Dream.

Olympic mascots Ollie, Millie and ‘Dickhead’ went up against the Boxing Kangaroo and Fatso the Fat-Arsed Wombat in the Bombing event – taking place while a bemused synchronised swimming team trained in the pool.

It summed up the wonderful informality which underpinned the success of the Sydney 2000 games, and Morphett’s familiar infectious enthusiasm made it a very special memory.

More recently, the interplay between Kerry O’Keefe and Morphett in the Boxing Day and Sydney Tests was a real highlight of cricket on the radio. Two blokes who don’t take themselves too seriously, but whose repartee was underpinned by acute knowledge and appreciation of the history of the game.

In a time where a great majority of the sport’s commentators are generally former players, Morphett is one of the last great all-rounders.

Knowledgeable, passionate, and operating under the strong mandate to let the game dictate the call – many current callers could take a leaf out of the playbook.

Morphett was just as comfortable calling lawn bowls and cycling as he was cricket and Australian Rules.

Vale to one of Australia’s great callers – the people’s caller.

Well played, son.