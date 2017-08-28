The Wrap: Bledisloe Cup restored to past glory

With the Bledisloe Cup missing for 14 years, bookmakers were quoting shorter odds for the return of Harold Holt to Australian shores than the return of the Cup.
A streak of 14 has now become 15 but, with an effort full of character, the Wallabies have finally raised hopes of a change in fortunes.
This was the perfect outcome for New Zealand. They won, but they got a contest – a real contest – that they were two minutes away from losing. While New Zealand fans aren’t so magnanimous to want the Wallabies to win, there was a sense of relief and delight post-match that the Cup has once again become contestable.
It was almost the perfect outcome for Australia. Failure to secure the final kick-off and Bernard Foley kicking into the uprights rather than inside them were obvious targets as reasons for the loss. However, in reality, this match was a necessary step along the pathway for the Wallabies before they next beat New Zealand – not the giant leap required for what would have surely been the greatest upset in Bledisloe Cup history.
The Wallabies performance built on the last 30 minutes of the Sydney Test – making a mockery of those who dismissed it as simply the All Blacks ‘switching off’. Nine tries in one and a half matches cannot be dismissed as ‘lucky’ or all due to poor play by New Zealand.
Admittedly, in this match the Wallabies still conceded five tries themselves, but only the uncharitable and agenda-driven would dispute that the All Blacks were made to work like Trojans to earn every one.
Ignore misguided calls that this was due to the Wallabies finally finding some ‘heart’. What they actually found was familiarity and comfort in working to a less complex defensive system, and players benefitting from some continuity in selection.
Instead of stationing wingers and centres out of their regular position in midfield, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley were made accountable for front-line defence. Taking a cue from the Lions, the Wallabies also improved their secondary defence, placing more bodies into areas of the pitch that in Sydney, had been gaping holes.
As a result the Wallabies, for the most part, controlled the midfield. Sonny Bill Williams made three handling errors in the first seven minutes, after which he was hardly sighted. Time and again Brodie Retallick found himself isolated behind the advantage line, and while he was good enough to retain control and reset, this was not the flowing attack the All Blacks were hoping for.
Unfortunately for Foley and Beale, despite their defensive heroics, both were severely punished for one error each – Foley failing to react to Beauden Barrett’s lightning dash to the blind-side for his 60th minute try, and Beale coming in on an already covered Scott Barrett to open a hole for Kieran Read to run into and set up the match-winner.
It is this detail at the margins that is the next step for the Wallabies that, once addressed, will start to deliver them wins instead of honourable losses.
The Wallabies’ next match – in Perth against South Africa – now shapes as pivotal. Before Saturday they were as popular as a butcher at a vegan convention, but the Wallabies clawed back precious goodwill in Dunedin. To ensure this isn’t wasted it is essential that they go on with the job against the Springboks and at least win at home, and then twice against the Pumas for good measure.
Whether they do this or not will be largely down to Michael Cheika. The rational, private Cheika must keep the defensive structure simple and maintain consistency in selection, to allow combinations and confidence to continue to develop. The histrionic, reactive Cheika must resist the temptation to let ambition get ahead of reality and to instinctively revert to introducing new players on a hunch or because they need game time.
Leadership remains a weakness. Michael Hooper will learn that a sarcastic comment to the referee isn’t becoming of a great Test captain, although Cheika’s victim mentality hardly sets an appropriate benchmark.
By contrast, the calm and authoritative leadership shown by Read, taking responsibility for winning the final kick-off, the manner in which his side worked the ball into space, and the clinical finishing touch added by TJ Perenara and Barrett, was worth the price of admission alone – no matter the heartbreak it delivered for the Wallabies.
Steve Hansen will of course be concerned that it came down to this. Winning a Test match from 0-17 down is something to be savoured but, as the match against Ireland showed last year in Chicago, there will be other days when early leads conceded to good sides can’t simply can’t be made up.
Damien McKenzie will learn from his mistake, (Israel Folau read the opening try perfectly) and questions will have been asked of Rieko Ioane as to why, with the fullback up in the line at second receiver, there was not even a semblance of cover from the blind-side winger.
Replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was exposed as lazy at his defensive post. He lost contact with Sam Whitelock for Will Genia’s try, and then repeated his mistake when Kurtley Beale scored. These are young players, learning the ropes in the mid-World Cup cycle, with the expectation of a dividend to be paid in the future, but a waiting South Africa will surely have taken note.
On the credit side Ioane was electric with the ball, and Nepo Laulala will be delighted with his contribution; although it hard to recall a scrum so dominant as this All Blacks’ one was, receiving no tangible benefit.
Referee Nigel Owens seemed unusually hesitant by his standards – not always in fluid agreement with himself or his assistants. There is a strong argument that he got three ‘big’ calls wrong – firstly, not awarding a penalty try to New Zealand when he penalised Ned Hanigan for blocking a pass to an unmarked Ioane on the try-line. Simply, if it was a penalty it had to be a penalty try.
Then in the 52nd minute, after a TMO review, he told the All Blacks, who believed that Retallick had scored, “I’m not seeing a grounding”. The obvious question was, ‘why then did you award a try in the first place if you couldn’t see it?’ With a supplementary question, ‘from the camera view from the sideline, what was that oval, white object sitting on the try-line with Retallick’s hands on it?’
Ignoring Cheika’s melodramatic call for card sanctions via his account of Retallick lifting Hanigan and dropping him dangerously (Hanigan at no stage was lifted off the ground), Owens surely should have found reason to penalise Retallick for continuing on with tipping Hanigan over when he didn’t need to, along with a reminder that he was sailing a little too close to the wind.
On the credit side, denying Ben Smith under the posts was a sound call, as was determining that Will Genia did not knock on before his long bust to set up Foley’s try. Then again, he might have pinged the excellent Sean McMahon for scooping the ball out of the middle row of that scrum with his hands. Seriously, who’d be a referee?
The start of the match was delayed 15 minutes due to lighting issues. At the time it felt a bit like the hangman leaving the prisoner waiting on the gallows while he finished his cuppa, but in reality it served to add to the theatre of what was one of the best Bledisloe Cup matches in recent memory.
If that helps to sell a few more tickets for the third rubber in Brisbane – as it should – it is welcome good news for the ARU who, in the meantime, have a very difficult weekend to negotiate in Perth.
There was lots of colour on display in Mendoza, where South Africa scored a comfortable 41-23 win. Yellow, and then red for serial recidivist Tomas Lavanini, although there seemed to be an element of him paying more for past sins, when TMO Ben Skeen talked referee Pascal Gauzere into believing that Lavanini hadn’t used his arms in a tackle, when a replay showed his left arm wrapped around the receiver.
Tangerine was also popular, although there is something not quite right about watching the Springboks play in a fluorescent strip. Which is probably part of the reason why they are.
Other highlights included a Puma try from their own kick-off, where no South African touched the ball, and a ten-point try, after Adries Coetzee sparked a minor diplomatic incident over the dead-ball line. Most amusing was the sight of Gauzere physically stopping Nicolas Sanchez running in to join the fight – did he think he was going to make things worse by falling on someone?
Congratulations to the New Zealand women’s side who won a thoroughly entertaining World Cup final 41-32 in Belfast. For the first half, England appealed as more organised on defence and attack, New Zealand taking an incredible 36 minutes to get the ball into the hands of their flying weapon Portia Woodman.
The Kiwis pulled the right tactical reign in the second half however, overpowering England with irrepressible pick-and-go, prop Toka Natua scoring three tries in the process. The standout however was No.8 Aroha Savage, uncannily reminiscent of Buck Shelford in his prime.
This was great rugby played in a great spirit; another reminder, as in Dunedin, that in these dark days when ‘good news’ stories for the sport are hard to find, the beauty of rugby still has the capability to transcend all of the nonsense that is occurring off the field.
August 28th 2017 @ 7:39am
Tissot Time said | August 28th 2017 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Geoff the beauty and simplicity of rugby was the 22 last week and the 35 passes this week put together to get Ben Smith across the line.
Maybe Beale’s defensive lapse, failing to trust his inside man, was in part brought about by an ever changing defensive landscape.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:24am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:24am | ! Report
Yes, wasn’t that a fantastic try TT?
When a try is scored we’re always quick to try and pinpoint who messed up, but in this case, it was relentless, accurate attack, matched by superb defence, until finally McKenzie and Smith found some space. Great rugby.
August 28th 2017 @ 7:49am
Machpants said | August 28th 2017 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Great wrap as always, salient points raised. I disagree a little on your defensive points. Foley missed one of fifteen tackles which is damned good, although Beale missed three of eleven, he made the so called mighty SBW look rubbish on attack. Beale’s try was the fault of read, he owned up to it after, but he made amends! Hooper is sadly taking his verbal key from Cheika, an embarrassment to rugby with his taunting and victim mentality – man up Cheika. Hooper also missed six tackles, he was very poor all around this test. Still everyone has an off day!
August 28th 2017 @ 8:07am
nerval said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Do you think it possible that the “so called mighty” SBW’s lacklustre performance, including 4 handling errors early on in the game, might just have had something to do with the shocking concussion he suffered the previous week? A concussion, incidentally, about which we have heard relatively little – has anyone read Peter Fitzsimons’ SMH article excoriating the negligence shown by all and sundry for this player’s welfare? No, neither have I…
Had this incident occurred in a rugby league game, good old Fitzy would have savaged the 13-man code, linked the incident to the grisly topic of head trauma in the NFL, questioned the future viability of the sport, called for the game’s sponsors to invest their dollars elsewhere and then written a follow-up article a few days later just in case anyone had missed the message the first time around.
For those who missed the incident, here’s a 19 second clip that shows the grotesquerie in full – it’s as if the bloke’s hips were dislocated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHZBS5dKues
A bad day at the office for SB W looks perfectly understandable to me.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:28am
Machpants said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
I dunno I’m no expert, even though he wasn’t tested at the time, the ABs afterwards followed the concussion protocols, he passed fit.
Looking back at those tries, you were right Geoff, Ofa was awful – he is supposed to be the Faumuina like impact prop but he trundled around, and was slow off the deck for the Genia try and lacking connection for Beales.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:30am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:30am | ! Report
It’s a reasonable point to raise nerval.
On the other hand, even without the matter being dealt with during the Sydney match, the AB’s camp would have assessed Williams thoroughly during the week. They have been thorough and very conservative in their treatment of concussed players in recent times and would not have allowed him to play if they had even a minor concern.
Maybe it was just one of those nights? Increased defensive pressure in midfield, timing just a fraction off, trying a little bit too hard, that sort of thing?
August 28th 2017 @ 7:51am
Rugby Tragic said | August 28th 2017 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Great wrap Geoff …. enjoyed you summary very much, thanks.
Enjoyed the game too at Forsyth Barr Stadium … a great stadium for watching rugby. Under the roof, there was a sole seagull flying … dunno if it meant anything but I reckon it was going to take the bird more time to find the exit than the patrons.
The game was a great advertisement for rugby, in terms of entertainment. With 3 minutes to go, I was resigned to attending Suncorp to a live rubber…. alas.. it was not to be. But I will be there for the now ‘dead rubber’
For me, of the 10 tries scored, the last by Barrett was the pick of them in that the ball was in the hand of magicians, the passing was swift and accurate, evidence of the ball beating the man very obvious.
There must be some concern though, that the All Blacks leaked 8 tries in 110 mins of rugby… there has been many comments of the Wallabies poor defence yet the AB’s gave away plenty too, but much more than a whisper… I’d want to believe that before Wayne Smith calls it a day at the end of this year, the AB’s defence will have been sorted.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:37am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Glad you had a great night out RT!
Yes, plenty to work on in defence for the AB’s with some soft tries conceded in the last two matches. Two due to loose passes from McKenzie, two due to a new prop leaving a hole on the fringe, but also the captain himself strangely falling off Hooper when he seemed to have hold of him.
Perhaps not too much wrong with the structure, just a refocus required and better individual discipline?
August 28th 2017 @ 7:55am
Shop said | August 28th 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Quality wrap as alway Geoff, but allow me one correction – the Pumas v Boks was played in Salta. Wallabies are playing in Mendoza in October.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:05am
Carlos the Argie said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Salta, Salta, Salta, pequeña langosta, que hoy a los Boks los hacemos bosta. Nah, didn’t happen!
(Jump, jump, jump, little lobster, today we beat the boks – from an old pop song from the early 70s)
Mendoza makes great Malbec. But Salta too! Salta is at altitude, 3,700 feet above sea level.
The French referee had his issues as well. As you mentioned, Lavanini’s first YC was unfair, but the thug would have done something stupid anyway. And he did. I don’t blame him for the attempted catch, but he is so clumsy that it was sure to end up in a YC.
One of the Boks tries, the one after Jantjes kick, the Bok 6 was clearly in front of Jantjes and never made any effort to let the kicker pass him, or anyone behind him. It is technical, but an infraction anyway. Oh well, the Boks were clearly the better team anyway. Did you also notice how por the handling by the Argentine front row? They can’t scrummage and they can’t catch and pass. What are they there for then?
I still insist it was a mediocre game.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:42am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Hi Carlos, yes even Creevy’s ball-handling skills let him down!
You’re right about Kolisi’s first try. He was put on-side by the centre, but at the time of the kick was a metre offside and he never at any stage, checked his run or stopped moving forward.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:38am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Thanks for that Shop. All the more reason for me to get to Argentina to learn first hand (and to check out the reds and the beef!)
August 28th 2017 @ 7:55am
RT said | August 28th 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
I find it difficult to agree with much of what you say here .
I thought the AB’s were pretty ordinary on Saturday. I would say they would barely rate a pass mark by their own standards but frankly the Wallabies weren’t much better.
The scrum was terrible. Not to international standard.
Hannigan is not up to international level yet but have another look at the alleged penalty try, he is running back onside as is an all black lock (who puts his hands in the air) they check each other’s progress getting back inside that is why the ball hits Hannigan (and possibly the NZ’er).
The Hannigan lifting quasi-tackle was probably silly and dangerous but I can let it go. The hit on Hooper without the ball from his blindside was at least a yellow. Owens protestation that he was playing the advantage and the Wallabies scored makes zero sense. You can still award the try and punish foul play or have I missed a ruling that says scoring points erases misdeeds in the lead up?
Hooper played poorly and made some bad defensive reads. McMahon played well but an 8 he is not. We need a proper number 6.
Genia and Beale good. The rest average (Folau possibly a bit above average).
On the whole whilst the match was engaging it was nowhere near Australia’s top 23 (how is Moore still playing?) . That being the case the All Black fans might just be sensing a shift in their teams invincibility status. Maybe a downgrade from “don’t even hope for it” to “could happen”.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:48am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:48am | ! Report
The thing is RT, the ball did hit Hanigan – on the NZ side of the breakdown. He wasn’t being cynical, he was just trying to get back onside, neither did Smith throw the ball into him deliberately.
But even if it was accidental, it’s his responsibility not to be there. He can wait until after Smith passes, duck down out of the way, run to the other side of the breakdown, or take his chances. But as soon as he interferes with play, in an offside position that’s a penalty. Which is what Owens ruled.
Without the penalty offence, would a try probably have been scored? No question, Ioane was unmarked, two metres from the line. That’s a penalty try.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:01am
mzilikazi said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:01am | ! Report
Good wrap, Geoff….as always, fair balanced and very perceptive.
August 28th 2017 @ 8:49am
Geoff Parkes said | August 28th 2017 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Cheers mz.