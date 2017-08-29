AFL rising star nominees: Part 1

Every season the AFL has the Rising Star award for the best up and coming young player in the league. A host of famous names, including some current superstars, have won the award as it recognises the best young talent in Aussie rules.

Previous winners include Nick Riewoldt, Sam Mitchell, Joel Selwood, Dan Hannebery, Dyson Heppell as well as young guns Jaeger O’Meara, Jesse Hogan and Callum Mills. 2017 is no different, all the nominees have earned their nomination and have the potential to become star players of years to come.

Now we’ll go through this season’s nominees and rate their chances of taking out the award.

Round 1

Sam Powell-Pepper (Port Adelaide) Pick #18 2016 National Draft.

Young midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper broke into Port’s Round one team for a big game against Sydney at the SCG and he didn’t disappoint. With 19 disposals, seven clearances and two goals in a big win were enough for him to win the Round 1 nomination.

The big bodied midfielder has already being likened to Dustin Martin due to his size, strength and long boot. He has already given out a few ‘don’t argues’ this season.

Powell-Pepper looks to have a great future in the Port midfield along with players like Ollie Wines, Brett Ebert, Robbie Gray and Travis Boak. In 21 games this season he ended up averaging a handy 17 disposals, five tackles and kicking 15 goals in an impressive first season.

Round 2

Ryan Burton (Hawthorn) Pick #19 2015 National Draft.

Ryan Burton was thought as a major steal for the Hawks in the 2015 draft. He got a taste of AFL at the end of 2016 with four games. In his first game of 2017, Round 2 against the Crows, he really stood up playing on Taylor Walker as well as gathering 26 disposals to go with nine marks and four tackles.

It’s from this moment he has become a major part of the Hawks backline, playing either as a third tall or a running half back. Burton will look to run through the midfield in the future as well after this season cementing his spot in Hawthorns backline.

In 20 games Burton completed the season averaging 21.3 disposals, 5.7 marks and 3.8 rebound 50s.

Round 3

Brandan Parfitt (Geelong) Pick #26 2016 National Draft.

The young midfielder and forward Brandan Parfitt drafted from North Adelaide. Originally from Northern Territory, Parfitt was very highly rated by the Cats and has taken on the number three guernsey after Jimmy Bartel’s retirement.

He earned his nomination in the Cats win over Melbourne, winning 23 disposals and five tackles. One of the new Cats with a bright future ahead as a small forward or midfielder, Parfitt finished the season playing 12 games averaging 13.1 disposals, 3.7 tackles and kicking six goals

Round 4

Andrew McGrath (Essendon) Pick #1 2016 National Draft.

Last year’s number one pick, Andrew McGrath won his nomination with a 28 disposal, four tackles and five score effort against Adelaide. McGrath is a silky and skilful player that has a very good attacking game by playing off the half back using his run and elite disposal.

Coming from an elite athletics background, McGrath uses this to his advantage in his run and carry. He has cemented a spot in Essendon’s back line and can play as a running half back or a lock down small defender.

With experience and time McGrath will move into the midfield where he will show his ability and prove why he was the number one pick. McGrath finished the season playing 19 games averaging 19.7 disposals, 2.7 tackles with an 82 per cent disposal efficiency.

Round 5

Eric Hipwood (Brisbane) Pick #14 2015 National Draft.

As a home grown Lions Academy player, Hipwood was one of the shining lights for the Lions this season. His nomination came off the back of a 12 disposal, five marks, four tackles and three goal haul against the reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs.

At 202cm tall Hipwood is very athletic and skinny and uses this to his advantage by running hard and using his speed to get away from defenders. He also has a very long and accurate left boot, with these traits he is being compared to a young Lance Franklin.

He has already established himself as the Lions key forward of the future. Playing 20 games this season Hipwood averaged 8.6 disposals and three marks a game. He was second on the Lions goal kicking list with 30 majors.

Round 6

Caleb Marchbank (Carlton) Pick #6 2014 National Draft.

After seven games in two seasons at the Giants, Caleb Marchbank requested a trade back to Victoria with Carlton his preferred destination. Marchbank is known for his attack on the ball whether in the air or on the ground and his versatility to play on small or tall forwards.

He was nominated after his 21 disposal, ten mark effort in Carlton’s upset win over the Swans. In his first season at the Blues, Marchbank has already established himself and cemented his spot on the team. He will hope to develop along with other young defenders including Jacob Weitering and Lachie Plowman. In his 16 games, this season Marchabank averaged 15.5 disposals, 6.4 marks and 3.1 rebound 50s a game.

Round 7

Sam Petrevski-Seaton (Carlton) Pick #6 2016 National Draft.

21 disposals, ten of them contested, three clearances, three tackles, seven score involvements and two goals. That’s what got Petrevski-Seaton his rising star nomination in Carlton’s win over arch rivals Collingwood.

A very silky and smooth player who is exceptional on either foot and an elite decision maker, this is what made Petrevski-Seaton Carlton’s top pick in 2016.

A half forward who has exceptional goal sense and very competitive and tackling nature will soon move more into the midfield adding to the Blues future midfield depth. Petrevski-Seaton played 20 games this season for the Blues averaged 14.2 disposals, 4.8 tackles and kicked ten goals this season.

Round 8

Tim Taranto (GWS) Pick #2 2016 National Draft.

Taranto was picked at number two in the draft and was one of the best talents in the country. The big-bodied midfielder is smart around the goal and has the ability to find lots of the footy.

His elite endurance and big body will allow him to play more in the Giants star studded midfield in the future. Taranto’s nomination came in a win over Collingwood, gathering 21 disposals, ten of them contested, five tackles and six score involvements.

Taranto’s season was cut short after ankle surgery, but he still managed 12 games averaging 15.3 disposals, 3.9 tackles and kicking six goals.

Round 9

Tom Phillips (Collinwood) Pick #58 2015 National Draft.

Phillips won his nomination off the back of a 24-disposal performance in Collingwood’s come-from-behind win over Hawthorn.

Phillips is a very athletic and versatile player who has made himself a regular in Collingwood’s best 22 this season. He would mainly be playing off the half back line and on the wing using speed and elite endurance to outrun opponents.

As a former cross country and steeplechase runner, Phillips has one of the best tanks in the league and is running out games with ease, similar to Tom Scully.

In Phillips’s 18 games this season he averaged 21.1 disposals, 4.9 marks and kicked six goals.

Round 10

Wayne Milera (Adelaide) Pick #11 2015 National Draft.

Wayne Milera, the nephew of Swans legend Michael O’Loughlin, managed eight games in his first season, but in 2017 has really stepped up playing 16 games for the Crows.

His nomination came from a 16 disposal, four tackle and three goal effort at 88 per cent efficiency in the win over the Dockers.

A classy half forward and wingman blessed with amazing speed and a big engine, Milera has the athletic capability to one day move into the midfield.

His goal sense and silky skills made him a very enticing prospect for the future. In his 16 games, Milera averaged 15.6 disposals, 3.3 marks, 2.3 tackles as well as kicking eight goals.

Round 11

Dan Butler (Richmond) Pick #67 2014 National Draft.

After two injury-riddled seasons at Richmond, Butler finally made his mark this season making his debut in Round 1 and playing 20 games.

The medium forward has great goal sense with great speed and acceleration to burst away from packs and out of stoppages. He has a very versatile skillset and the ability to maybe move into the midfield or maybe even down back, wherever he’s needed.

Butler has formed a strong combination with other forwards Daniel Rioli and Jason Castagna, helping Richmond become the league leaders in forward half pressure.

Butler’s nomination comes from a 13 disposal, two goal, six score involvements and four inside 50’s effort in a win over North Melbourne. In his 20 games, he’s averaged 11.8 disposals, 3.4 tackles and has kicked 26 goals this season.

Round 12

David Cunningham (Carlton) Pick #23 2015 National Draft.

WIthWith 19 disposals and two goals playing through the midfield in a one-point upset win over Greater Western Sydney – that’s what it took for Blues young gun David Cunningham to earn his nomination.

Cunningham is a ball magnet who possesses the elite breakaway speed to help him break the lines through the middle of the ground.

Injuries and strong midfield depth limited Cunningham to eight games this season but he looks to have to potential to add to this in the future.

In his eight games this season Cunningham average 12.9 disposals, 3.9 marks, 4.3 tackles and kicked six goals.